Josh Darnell worked on cars with his father when he was younger. Now, that experience is helping pave the way toward a career in automotive technology.
The Calloway County High School senior is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Darnell is in his third year of study in automotive technology at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center, and he said he worked on cars with his father, Jeff Darnell of After Hours Auto, when he was younger.
“It comes naturally to me,” the younger Darnell said. “I can just figure it out.”
Darnell has earned the Automotive Service Excellence student automotive maintenance and light repair industry certification and is doing cooperative work at Ed’s Wheel Alignment in Murray.
Darnell said he would like to continue working there after he graduates from CCHS.
“I started there on May 20 of last year,” he said. “I’m working on steering and suspension-type stuff and brakes. That’s probably my best area because I have more experience in it now.”
Mitchell McNutt is Darnell’s auto tech instructor at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center. He said Darnell was a quiet student, but over time, he noticed that he was working well in the classroom.
“He came back into class with me last year (after being away due to COVID-19),” McNutt said. “As I got to watching him work, he had some really good skills, and we started talking about co-oping him this year.
“Before school was out (last year), Ed’s Wheel Alignment was looking for somebody. We talked about it, and (Darnell) said he would be interested. The day after school ended in May, he had a job at Ed’s Wheel Alignment, and he’s been there ever since, and they are very happy with him. He’s got a job when he graduates this coming year.”
McNutt said that Darnell has been working on several aspects of a vehicle’s insides in the classroom, including electrical systems, brakes and scanner work.
“He’s worked bumper-to-bumper on the cars,” he said. “When we started talking about Ed’s, we started prepping him for what Ed’s would be doing: steering and suspension, brakes and stuff like that, and he has really excelled with that.”
The field of automotive technology has progressed over time. Modern car work is more than getting under the hood with a wrench.
“First, we want to verify the customer’s complaint,” McNutt said. “Then, we start doing a visual check to see if there’s anything obvious. Then, we go to the computer and start doing research — we do a lot of research before we actually start working on anything.
“Then, we hook up our scanners to communicate with the car’s computers to see what’s going on. It’s very technical, and you have to be very knowledgeable in that to work on cars today.”
Darnell is the son of Christie Fryer of Murray and Jeff Darnell of Kirksey.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through March 31 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center serves students from Calloway County and Murray high schools.
Along with automotive technology, the area technology center offers courses in carpentry, computerized manufacturing and machining, culinary arts, electrical construction, pre-nursing and welding.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet April 27 at Marshall County High School for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.