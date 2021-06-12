Marshall County High School senior Griffin Darnall has been selected as the Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Regional Technical Student of the Year.
The regional technical student of the year is selected from among 29 students of the week at the seven area technical centers in western Kentucky who have been featured in The Paducah Sun during the past school year.
In addition to a regional technical student of the year, technical students of the year were also selected among the participating technical centers. All 29 students received a plaque, laminated copy of their featured article from the newspaper, Milwaukee Packout tool box and commemorative T-shirt.
Training students in areas like carpentry, electricity, welding, plumbing and automotive technology, the technical center’s curriculum is designed to help prepare students for an early start to a career.
Darnall, who has taken carpentry and electricity courses at the Marshall County Technical Center, receives $1,000. The other technical center students of the year each receive $500.
Darnall took carpentry and electricity classes at the Marshall Technical Center. He was also taking dual-credit courses through Murray State University. He plans to attend Murray State and enter the construction management program, with an eye toward being a contractor or civil engineer.
Technical students of the year from the remaining technical centers are:
• Daley Deboe, junior, carpentry, Crittenden County High School.
• Nathan Hill, senior, electricity, Graves County High School
• Tyler McCoy, senior, auto, Calloway County High School.
• Kayla Osborne, senior, welding, Ballard Memorial High School.
• Ethan Rix, senior, welding, Paducah Tilghman High School.
• John (JD) Swain, senior, welding, Fulton County High School.
