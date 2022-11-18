Quilt of Valor

Fort Massac Daughters of the American Revolution members Kathy Reagor and Kelley Sullivan present the Quilt of Valor to World War II Army veteran Gilbert Jones on Veterans Day at the Metropolis Public Library. The traditional presentation is wrapping the quilt around the recipient. Jones’ wife, Jean, along with several Massac County veterans, look on.

 TERRA TEMPLE | The Metropolis Planet

METROPOLIS, Ill. — In the short time Gilbert Jones left his Marshall County home, a lot had changed — Kentucky Dam had been built, his home had electricity and World War II was over.

Jones was honored on Veterans Day in Metropolis by the Fort Massac Daughters of the American Revolution with the receipt of a Quilt of Valor for his service to his nation.

