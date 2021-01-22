Daniel “Dan” Stewart, 74, of Paducah, formerly of Conway, Arkansas, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Stewart is survived by his wife of 42 years, Felicia Jeanne Edrington Stewart; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Stewart and Marie Hauersperger Stewart; two sisters; and six brothers.
Private visitation and services will be held with burial taking place at the National Cemetery in Mounds City, Illinois, with military rites.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 2310 East Oak St., Conway, AR 72302.
Arrangements were made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
