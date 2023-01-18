Book for Hope, Inc. is a local nonprofit group that seeks to raise awareness of childhood cancer and to help financially support families in western Kentucky and southern Illinois who have a child going through cancer treatments. It also seeks to donate to childhood cancer research.
One of the biggest events that Book for Hope hosts for raising funds is the Dancing for Gold contest. This year, the third annual Dancing for Gold event will be held at 6 p.m. March 18 at the Carroll Convention Center in Paducah.
Table sales will run through 8 a.m. Feb. 28. Gold tables located at the front of the stage area cost $1,600, while Silver Tables in the middle cost $1,040 and Bronze Tables at the back of the area cost $800. The tables each seat eight people, and dinner is included in the price.
Book for Hope founder Gaylon Hayden said the event was inspired by the American Cancer Society’s “Dancing with Our Stars.”
“A couple of years prior to the first (Dancing for Gold), we had mothers saying, ‘There’s Dancing with Our Stars, but that’s all about the adults,’ ” she said. “’How come people don’t dance for children, for childhood cancer?’
“I said, ‘I have no idea. That’s a good question.’ So, after hearing that for two years, in 2020, at our annual meeting in January, gold is the color for childhood cancer awareness. I put it out to the board, ‘Let’s do Dancing for Gold,’ and everyone was all for it.”
The dance directors this year include Ashley Thurman and Pam Thurman, and this year’s dancing volunteers are Heather Ashburn, Dr. Joseph Ashburn, Jay Black, Katelyn Bodell, Michelle Bowling, Bobby Davidson, Dayna Dunker, Drake Dunnaway, Misty Freeman, Jake Kane, Bob Lawler, Jeff Mears and Michelle Owens Schooley.
Each of the dancers has at least a $15,000 goal to reach and a means of taking in donations to reach that goal through the website bookforgold.org/dancing-for-gold. The event has an overall goal of $200,000.
“They’ve been fundraising for a while, since around the end of August,” Hayden said. “To date, they are almost up to $100,000 — they’re not far off of it.
“I’m very proud that their hearts are in it. Some of them have been affected by childhood cancer personally, so it’s very personal to them.”
The dancing volunteers picked their own songs to dance to, and have been working each Monday night with the Thurmans.
At the event, people can come into the area and have their picture taken in front of a backdrop. A registration table will be set up for people to sign in.
“We will have Student Ambassadors from Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County high schools and a couple from Carlisle County,” Hayden said. “They will be there, and they will escort (people) to their table.”
The doors will open at 5 p.m. for mixing and mingling, and dinner will be served about 5:45 p.m. The event is schedule to start a little after 6 p.m.
“After (the dancers) get finished, we have some gold containers that the Book for Hope student ambassadors run through the crowd and collect donations for the crowd favorite,” Hayden said. “Whoever gets the most money after they dance, we’ll give them a trophy for the crowd favorite right after the overall winner is announced.
“After the dance contest is over, we have The Remedies, a cover band from Nashville. They will play, and people can dance, network, do social mingling — it’s just a really good time.”
There will be a silent auction with several valuable items on the list, and the Carroll Convention Center will have a cash bar at the event. There also will be a table with less potent potables like tea, lemonade and water.
“It’s just a really, really good, unforgettable evening,” Hayden said. “We will have a good time raising funds for a worthy cause. The No. 1 disease-related cause of death in children is cancer. We have a lot of it in our area.
“We will announce the winners about 9:40 p.m. We will announce the overall winner, and then, we will announce the crowd favorite, and they will both get a trophy.”
Donations made to Dancing for Gold will go to Book for Hope, and all checks should be made out to Book for Hope.
Book for Hope began in January 2015 when Hayden was diagnosed with cancer on Christmas Eve 2007. From that point, she wanted to focus on helping children battling cancer.
After being diagnosed, Hayden researched childhood cancer and found that children receive 4% of funding from the federal government and that 1 in 285 children will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday.
Hayden wrote a book for children with cancer that brought hope and encouragement to them called “It’s Christmas Again,” and the Childhood Cancer Organization was born. It would be called Book for Hope.
Book for Hope helps families affected by childhood cancer with financial support in many areas, especially regarding transportation. Hayden said that is the most important aspect of living with childhood cancer, access to treatments which are at least two hours away.
To make a donation or find more information about Book for Hope, visit bookforhope.org. For information on Dancing for Gold, visit bookforhope/dancing-for-gold. Advertisements for the event can be seen on WPSD Local 6 and on WSIL TV-3 during its morning show.
