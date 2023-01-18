PADNWS-01-18-23 BOOK FOR HOPE - PHOTO

Rick Kotter and Grace Travis dance in last year’s Dancing for Gold competition at the Carroll Convention Center. Travis was named the overall winner. All of the dancers raised $174,326, surpassing the event’s $150,000 goal.

 Contributed photo

Book for Hope, Inc. is a local nonprofit group that seeks to raise awareness of childhood cancer and to help financially support families in western Kentucky and southern Illinois who have a child going through cancer treatments. It also seeks to donate to childhood cancer research.

One of the biggest events that Book for Hope hosts for raising funds is the Dancing for Gold contest. This year, the third annual Dancing for Gold event will be held at 6 p.m. March 18 at the Carroll Convention Center in Paducah.

