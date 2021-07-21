MAYFIELD — Tractors and farming equipment is not unusual to see out and about during the springtime through fall. That is just the scene of work being done to sow and harvest.
On July 31, the tractors parading through Graves County may be doing a different kind of sowing and harvesting to help those in need through the Independence Bank Third Annual Graves County “Dan Dan the Farmall Man” Tractor Drive.
The event is a fundraiser for the Graves County Sheriff’s Office’s “Shop with a Deputy” program, Community Christmas Store for Mayfield and Graves County school family resource centers. A silent auction also will be held to raise funding for Independence Bank’s trade school scholarships and Danny Flood Scholarships.
This year’s approximate 25-mile round trip tractor drive will start from the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds to the picnic grounds of St. Jerome Church in Fancy Farm. There, participants will have lunch provided by Cindy’s Catering, then head back to the fairgrounds on a different route.
Drivers must be 14 years old and tractors must run at least 12 mph and have a “slow moving vehicle” sign.
Registration on July 31 will be from 9-10 a.m. The drive will begin at 10 a.m. with lunch from about 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., with a 2 p.m. return to the fairgrounds.
The entry fee is $35, which includes lunch. Each additional meal is $10.
Contact Lindsay Shankle or Jordan Roberts at 270-705-1776 for more information. Checks can be made to Independence Bank Foundation.
