PADNWS-09-24-22 CHAMBER - PHOTO

Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson conducts a session with Williams “Ike” White, senior advisor, with the DOE’s Office of Environmental Management, during the organization’s D.C. Fly-In earlier this week. Approximately 70 chamber members attended the annual advocacy effort in Washington.

 Contributed photo

The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual D.C. Fly-In may be over, but the work to follow up on the information received during the whirlwind two-day advocacy effort is just beginning.

“It is so rewarding, and it does take a while to come back to reality and be in our hometown and then to begin to process everything that we heard while we were on the trip,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.

