The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual D.C. Fly-In may be over, but the work to follow up on the information received during the whirlwind two-day advocacy effort is just beginning.
“It is so rewarding, and it does take a while to come back to reality and be in our hometown and then to begin to process everything that we heard while we were on the trip,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
Advocating for continued federal funding on projects of interest to Paducah and McCracken County is alway the focus on the trip, according to Wilson.
“This time, I think more than ever, because of that Recovery Act that was passed, there’s so much money available for different programs that we heard about,” she said.
“Now it’s making sure the airport’s following up on our meeting with the FAA, following up with the Department of Energy on multiple projects that they talked about with us.
“And, the arts, too. The U.S. Travel Association, for example, and Americans for the Arts, both sent information about grant projects that we could be following up on,” she said.
“It’s wonderful information and it’s a challenge to keep up with it. But we’ll do it and make sure the information goes to the right people. What we have to do is figure out the pockets of money that’s available that relates to Paducah and McCracken County and our region, and how we can make application and show the need for our community.”
The 70 participants that made the trip this year was the largest group to date. The ongoing efforts to establish and maintain relationships with key elected officials, government agency leaders and their staff, benefits the entire community, according to the chamber president.
Meetings with DOE officials, including with William “Ike” White, senior advisor, Office of Environmental Management, were particularly successful, Wilson said.
“We also met with the Energy Communities Alliance, which is like a trade association for governments that have a DOE site in their community. They want us to host a conference in 2023 that would bring a lot of developers to our community that would be interested in projects here. We’ll be working with the state, with the ECA, and DOE to make that happen. Those are ‘sidebar’ conversations that happen that you’re not expecting that will prepare you for the future.”
The chamber was able to meet with Kentucky’s federal delegation and key members of their staffs. The group was also to spend a good bit of time with Congressman James Comer, among others, and Sen. Mitch McConnell, who attended the chamber’s congressional reception at the U.S. Capitol in the LBJ Room Tuesday afternoon.
“Sen. McConnell talked about what he’s seeing (in Washington) and just about Paducah,” said Wilson.
“We heard a lot about the fact that a community our size cares that much to have that many people give up their time from their employer, time from their personal life, to be in Washington, D.C. talking about the future of our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.