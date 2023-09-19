The first certified D.A.R.E. Instructor in McCracken County Campus Police history will teach classes at Reidland Intermediate School next semester.
According to a news release from McCracken County Schools, SRO Jon Wentworth graduated from the 74th D.A.R.E. Instructor Program at Trooper Island in southeastern Kentucky on Sept. 15.
In a statement included in the release, Director of Campus Police Austin Guill said the DARE program curriculum had been completely revamped.
“While the program still highlights the dangers of juvenile alcohol and tobacco use, the primary focus is teaching students how to make responsible decisions in all aspects of their lives. D.A.R.E. provides strategies to report bullying, communicate with trusted adults, and manage stressful situations. In our modern world of technology and social media, this information is extremely valuable and much-needed,” he said.
SRO Wentworth said in a statement included in the release his DARE instructor had a positive influence on his decision-making as a student at Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary in 2007. “I am excited to bring this opportunity to our students,” he said. “I now hope to share that same positivity with my students at Reidland Intermediate.”
In addition to the D.A.R.E. classroom instruction, Guill said the program can help students build positive relationships with SROs. “Many of our students may not have ever had a positive interaction with the police, but the D.A.R.E. program provides just that,” he said.
Read more about the program at dare.org.
