LOUISVILLE — Cynthia Gail Story, 58, of Mt. Washington, formerly of Benton, returned to the Lord on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
Cindy was a former employee of Anthem Blue Cross — Blue Shield and Arison Insurance Services, and a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Washington.
She was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Story; her parents, Joe and Norma June Cotham; and a sister, Betty Jo Williams.
Cindy is survived by her husband of 35 years, Doug Story; three sons, Derek (Amber) Story, Hunter (Taylor) Story, and Austin Story along with three beloved grandchildren, Madison, Payton, and Sawyer; one brother, Danny (Pam) Cotham; a sister, Karen Cotham; Mother-in-Law Margie Story and Brother-In-Law Roger (Vicki) Story.
A private family service and private graveside service will be held for Cindy Story with Bro. Charles Frazier officiating with burial in Haltom Cemetery in Benton, Kentucky.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Benton in charge of services.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation,Trust Bldg, 109 S. Northshore Dr., Ste 401 Meridian, Knoxville, TN 37919
