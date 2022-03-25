CVB to receive $114k for tourism marketing

The Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau will receive over $114,000 in funding from the state of Kentucky as part of a state initiative to invest in tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the industry.
The announcement came as part of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet’s announcement on Wednesday that the state will award $5.3 million in funding to 103 tourism groups and destination marketing groups across the state, as well as directly funding the commonwealth’s nine tourism regions.
“A huge thank you to Governor Beshear for understanding tourism, the sector hit the hardest during the pandemic, and recognizing the major economic impact of visitors to Kentucky’s economy,” Mary Hammond, executive director of Paducah CVB, said.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced in December that Kentucky was awarded $5.3 million as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act’s Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation State Grant program.
Hammond said local tourism organizations, including Paducah CVB, will use the funds for pre-approved marketing projects.
Paducah CVB will use the funds for several projects including a new website, a new video production, and opportunities for direct sales with group tour companies and meeting planners. The direct sales opportunities have not been available since 2019, Hammond added.
Hammond said thanks to Beshear, “the marketing of Paducah just received a big jump start.”
“Tourism is all about collaborations — working with partners and stakeholders to promote the state, region and our community. We are most successful when we work together,” Hammond said.
McCracken County is part of the Western Waterlands tourism region. About $75,000 was allocated to the region to support regional marketing and promotion. Overall, tourism groups in the 14 counties in the Western Waterlands region received a little over $375,000 for tourism marketing purposes, according to the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet website.
“This recovery money provides a leg up for the smaller communities that often don’t have the competitive advantage,” Erin Carrico, executive director of the Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau and regional chair of Kentucky Western Waterlands, said in a press release.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
