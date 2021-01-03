A Cunningham man was arrested on child pornography and drug charges, after an investigation Friday, according to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office.
Anthony Jared Dejarnatt, 32, is charged with five counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor.
He was also charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (suboxone), possession of a controlled substance not in proper container and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Online records indicate Dejarnatt was booked at the McCracken County Jail.
The sheriff’s office said Deputy Ben Green discovered evidence on Friday, during a follow-up investigation about stolen property, that led to a search warrant for Dejarnatt’s cellphone. Paducah police’s Digital Forensics Unit analyzed the phone and allegedly recovered “multiple items of child pornography.”
The sheriff’s office also said a search warrant was obtained for Dejarnatt’s home, where several phones, computers and digital storage devices were seized for future forensic analysis. It also seized drug paraphernalia, suboxone and methamphetamine, according to the news release.
Bardwell police and Kentucky State Police helped with the search warrant at the home. The sheriff’s office said two children were removed from the home and taken to a family member.
The investigation is continuing and additional charges for Dejarnatt are “expected,” the news release states.
