The year was 1972. American swimmer Mark Spitz gave a perfect performance at the 1972 Munich Olympics, winning seven gold medals and setting seven world records in seven events. Father’s Day became an official U.S. holiday. “The Godfather” was released in theaters.
And Cub Scout Pack 101 was chartered in 1972 by the First United Methodist Church.
The group, from which many Boy Scout Troop 101 members get their start, is marking its 50th anniversary this year.
Geared toward kindergartners through fifth-graders, the Cub Scouts is a year-round program that offers fun and challenging activities that promote character development and physical fitness.
As a United States organization, the Cub Scouts traces back to 1920, but it all began 12 years before that.
•••
According to www.history.com, the Boy Scouts movement began on Jan. 24, 1908, in England with the publication of the first installment of Robert Baden-Powell’s “Scouting for Boys.”
Baden-Powell served in the British Army from 1876 to 1910. He wrote several military reconnaissance books, which were read by boys. In 1907, he tried out some of those ideas with a group of boys during a two-week demonstration camp. Deemed a success, the Boy Scout organization had its start.
A year later, Chicago publisher William Boyce had his first encounter with a Boy Scout while in London, and the Boy Scouts of America was incorporated on Feb. 8, 1910.
Boy Scouts of America marks its anniversary during Boy Scout Week, which this year is Feb. 6-12, beginning with Boy Scout Sunday and ending with Boy Scout Sabbath.
Baden-Powell retired from the army in 1910 and formed The Scout Association. Six years later, he organized the Wolf Cubs, a group for boys under the age of 11. Four years after that, the group came to the United States as the Cub Scouts.
•••
Metropolis experienced at least two Boy Scout charters. The first, according to George W. May’s book “History of Massac County,” was Boy Scout Troop No. 1, which began in March 1915 under Scoutmaster Andrus E. Helm. When May wrote the book in 1955, the troop was a member of the Egyptian Council with Metropolis having seven troops, Brookport one and Joppa one with 134 boys participating under the direction of O.D. Troutman.
The First United Methodist Church chartered Metropolis Boy Scout Troop 101 with the Egyptian Council in August 1945 with the late Leslie Easterday as committee chairman and Ralph Tucker as Scoutmaster.
According to May’s book, Cub Scouting in Massac County started in 1942 “but languished for want of leadership.” A pack was chartered by First Christian Church in the late 1960s, operating from around 1968-70. In 1972, the late Joe Ogle became Scoutmaster and rebooted the pack, chartering it with First United Methodist Church as a feeder for the Scouts.
Over the years, the Cub Scout Pack 101 has seen fluctuations of stagnation and growth.
•••
Pat Windhorst was Cubmaster of Pack 101 from around 1984-91 with Don Edwards as his assistant.
“A Pack needs a good Cubmaster and assistant Cubmaster who work together and good den leaders, as well as a Pack committee, that works to support these people. I had all these, and because of them, we had a very productive and rewarding seven years,” Windhorst said.
During that time, the Pack grew to having a den at every Massac Unit 1 elementary school, with some having two deans. It’s also when Tiger Cubs, which is for first-graders, was added to the Pack. One year, there were three Tiger Cub groups. The Pack also had two Webelos dens for several years.
“Don and I worked together to ensure the Pack grew and was active with activities that exposed the Cub Scouts to things that they may not normally do,” Windhorst said.
That included offering summer activities, for which the Pack was recognized for at least three years with the National Summertime Pack Award certificate and streamer.
In addition to monthly Pack meetings, those seven years of activities included marching in the Christmas parade, a Pack Olympics, the Pinewood Derby and a food drive.
•••
Former Cubmaster Roger Pugh remembers when “the little town of Metropolis had one of the biggest packs in our council” during his involvement from 2003-19.
As the pack of Metropolis Boy Scout Troop 101, it is a unit within the Four Rivers District of the Lincoln Heritage Council, which includes cities like Louisville. At one point, Pack 101 had over 100 Scouts in its membership.
“We were punching way above our weight, but we took every opportunity to camp, do outdoor activities, travel, have speakers, get involved in community outreach, and that drew families to us. If we said we would do it, we did it,” Pugh said.
Like many adult leaders, Pugh became involved with Pack 101 through his son.
“My wife started in Scouts when my son was in first grade. I joined as co-leader the next year,” he said. “In that short time, we had three Cubmasters, the last one being Joe Ogle. The pack was only a few kids at that point. Money from the popcorn sale was missing, and we were borrowing from the Troop to stay afloat. Kids weren’t getting the quality program that would fire them up.”
Ogle asked Pugh to serve as Cubmaster. They finished out that year, and Pugh was nominated to the position for the following year. He accepted and served for 16 years total.
“The first couple of years had some stress, but we persevered, and then grew all through the 2000s, until Joe became very ill,” he said.
“I would regularly visit him at his house during his illness. The last time I came to see him — he had called me over to his house to take possession of several boxes of Scout records and resources — we just sat on his porch together for awhile. He said that he knew he was leaving the Pack in good hands. I told him I would do my best, and we chuckled a little. He said he hoped I would be the Cubmaster after he was gone. I promised Joe that I would do it as long as I was able, or until they voted me out or found someone better.”
During Pugh’s tenure, the pack grew to over 100 members and built up the Pinewood Derby and Blue & Gold Banquet into events that involved the whole community.
“We began hosting other community events, like dances, which were very well-received by the community, and helped fund our activities,” he said. “Scouts matriculated through the program and stayed involved and completely revitalized our Scout Troop.”
It was also during this time that Cub Scouting opened to kindergartners, adding the Lion program to the Tiger rank for first-graders, Wolf for second, Bear for third, Webelos for fourth and Arrow of Light for fifth.
And so did controversy. It was in the 2000s when the question arose as to whether Scouts or leaders who were gay could participate in Scouting. That moment, Pugh said, brought about a “transition and recognition that Scouting is at its heart a family values program and those values apply to girls, as well as boys.”
“Through all of that, we always stayed true to our motto, our promise and Scout Law,” he continued. “Our focus on mission kept the Pack growing and delivering a great program to the families involved.”
Pugh remained involved with Pack 101 as his son completed his Arrow of Light and continued into Boy Scouts, where he became part of the Order of the Arrow and earned the rank of Eagle. His daughters, who had always been involved unofficially in Scouts, were the first members of the first Venture Crew in Metropolis, headed up by the late Ryan Krempasky.
But after his son finished college and his daughters became more involved in various activities, Pugh “realized there were many things I wanted to do with my daughters. So, after some long discussions with the staff in the Pack and the Troop, I stepped back in my role, and after a year, announced what would be my last year as Cubmaster.”
•••
Pugh passed the Cubmaster torch to Metropolis Troop 101 Scoutmaster Lewis Williams.
And then COVID-19 hit, and “the Pack suffered greatly.”
“We are currently working to rebuilwd the Pack,” Williams said.
“We have the Pinewood Derby and Blue & Gold Banquet tentatively scheduled for mid-March. As the Scoutmaster and Cubmaster, I am charged with making these programs work. I hope to grow the Pack back to what it was when my boys were in under the leadership of Cubmaster Pugh.”
And as Ogle had with him, Pugh sees the potential of the Pack under Williams’ leadership.
“I have missed the camaraderie of Scouting, but I’ve also thoroughly enjoyed stepping away and letting somebody else with younger legs and less grey hair take the reigns,” Pugh said.
“I have done my best not to interfere or get involved in the current direction of the Pack. As is often the case, one style of leader leaves, and it sometimes takes some time before a new organization gels around a leader. I am confident that the best days of the Pack are yet to come.”
So is Williams.
“Cub Scouting is a wonderful family program, and I would like to invite and encourage any youth/families interested to come visit a meeting and see what Scouting and Pack 101 has to offer,” he said.
Pack 101 meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays in the fellowship hall of the Metropolis First United Methodist Church. For more information, contact Williams at 618-534-0216 or Metropolis.Troop.101@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.