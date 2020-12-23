Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird is excited about a new property donation from Computer Services Inc. that he anticipates will add more public parking near the police department.
CSI, located at 3901 Technology Drive, recently donated a lot at 1331 Broadway — across the street from the police department — to the agency, and Paducah city officials approved CSI’s property donation at a commission meeting. It’s about a half-acre in size and worth around $75,000, according to Laird. The police department plans to use it for additional public parking.
He said the donation gives it an opportunity for a “bit more room,” as it’s landlocked where it’s at and there’s not much room for expansion of any kind. Parking can be challenging at the police department for the people who visit and “lots of folks” park on Broadway, which is a busy street, Laird explained.
“We try to host a lot of community events here at the police department, where we have different groups come for presentations and our citizens police academy,” Laird told The Sun.
“We do presentations for Leadership Paducah. We host training classes, as well, so that’s one of the ways that we try to stay on top of things, is we host a lot of training. Parking is very challenging during that time period. This will really benefit us.”
Giving back to the community is part of what CSI is as a company, said President and Chief Operating Officer David Culbertson. He’s been with the company for 31 years and that’s been part of its “DNA” the entire time, Culbertson noted.
“It’s not just about what we could do for shareholders, which is something we absolutely focus on,” he told The Sun.
“We recognize that, in large part, we are who we are because of the communities we live in and there’s people in our communities that are less fortunate. That’s why we step up with United Way and why we step up in cases like this. When we have a chance to serve, we should serve.”
Culbertson also shared a little history about the police department’s new lot.
He said CSI used to be located in a building at 1301 Broadway, but it moved out to Technology Drive in 1997. Before that, CSI thought about expanding the space and bought the lot with the intention of potentially building it out.
“Once we made the decision not to do that, we just kind of held on to that,” he said. “And, this year, while we were just going through and taking a look at assets and what we owned, we found that property that was no longer being considered for anything and decided we could do something better with this.”
About two months ago, Culbertson — who said he knows Laird “pretty well” — reached out to the chief and asked if he’d be interested. The rest is history.
“We’re very blessed in Paducah to have Chief Laird as a police chief,” he said. “I think our police department is outstanding, and we’re just happy to support them this way and happy to do it.”
As for what’s next, Laird said it’s in the early phases.
“I don’t know how many parking spots we’re going to get in there,” Laird added. “We have to work that through and to get that factored in the next year’s budget process. We’re halfway through the fiscal year this year, so the hope is that we can get the funds allocated to be able to turn that into some parking.”
Laird also expressed appreciation to CSI for its donation.
“CSI has been, I think, a good partner for the police department, as well as the city, over the years and this is just another thing that they’ve done to benefit their community,” he added.
“They saw an opportunity to help us out and I think it benefits the city, as well as the members of the community. We’re very appreciative for their donation, and for them even thinking about it because they could’ve just as easily put a ‘for sale’ sign out there, but instead they donated the property and they covered the cost of everything.”
