A Crumbl Cookies franchise is set to open in Paducah this spring.
The Utah-based cookie shop, made popular in 2021 through TikTok, has quickly spread across the country now with more than 600 shops in 47 states and many more on the way in the near future.
Allison and Chris Weaver, the planned owners of the Paducah franchise and current owners of a franchise in Jackson, Tennessee, have been working on the possibility of a Paducah location for just shy of a year now.
“We started looking for properties back in May and June,” Chris Weaver said. “We really knew that that was going to be our desired second location for us and for Crumbl. We’ve been working on it for a little while. It's just a slow process.”
Crumbl Cookies offers a weekly rotation of fresh, in-house made cookies with a few specialties remaining available.
“We don't get anything frozen sent to us,” Chris Weaver said. “The greatest concept of Crumbl is the fact that the menu rotates every week. We always have our pink sugar cookie and chocolate chip cookie but the other four cookies on our menu rotate every single week. So every week we get to try brand new things.”
The location will bring jobs to the Paducah area.
“Our Jackson, Tennessee store has about 55 employees right now,” Chris Weaver said. “A large majority of those are part time. But we have probably 20% of them that are full-time as well. When we initially open we will probably need close to 75 or 80 staff members just to take care of business.”
Much sets Crumbl apart from other cookie businesses, Allison Weaver said.
“Crumbl is really an experience,” she said. “it's more than just a cookie. It's about walking into the store and really interacting with the store and the staff. We’ve learned that everyone who walks in has some kind of story. Maybe they’re celebrating or need some comfort or commemorating an accomplishment.
"There is always a reason they are coming in. We want to make sure that their experience is top notch.”
This experience is one of the major parts of Crumbl that the Weavers see as vital.
“When they walk into the doors of Crumbl Cookies, they should expect not only the smells and the eventual tastes that they're going to experience, but the smiling faces, the customer service and the overall experience that comes with getting their cookies,” Chris Weaver said.
The new Crumbl Cookie will be located at 2929 James Sanders Boulevard, Suite G, with an opening planned in the next three or four months.
