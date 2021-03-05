Paducah’s Southside took the spotlight on Thursday evening, as city leaders and residents attended a meeting for public input, where more than 100 people gathered to hear ideas and share concerns.
The discussion and suggestions covered a range of issues from improving sidewalks, micro-loan programs to foster business growth, a possible Southside retailers association and code enforcement to homelessness, beautification needs and vacant properties, among many other topics.
Paducah Mayor George Bray kicked off the event, and explained the idea for Thursday’s meeting was to listen. Many city officials and staff members were in attendance, including the entire city commission, to hear the public.
“I think we know a lot about what’s going on here at the Southside, but I think what the first and foremost — most important thing — that we can do is to make sure that we are listening to the people who live here, work here, and or in many cases, people that grew up here and maybe moved to another section of the city and are very interested in what we do,” Bray said.
“We do have our eye on some things that need to get done. We know that. We think we know that, but we want to validate some of those things and we want to make sure that we hear from you.”
The city distributed papers that featured a map of Southside neighborhoods, and asked several questions: “How do you define the Southside?” “What do you like or appreciate about your neighborhood?” “What is needed to improve the Southside?” and “What would make you love your neighborhood more?”
The diverse crowd of attendees included all ages and backgrounds, such as church pastors, local educators, health care workers, business owners, longtime residents and newer residents. KentuckyCare’s Emerson Goodwin is among the group of people who addressed the crowd, making public remarks.
“I’m here to encourage the city to do what it can do, like it did for Lowertown and like it did for the Fountain (Avenue) area. It is going to take money. Nothing good comes without money,” Goodwin said.
“You can’t revitalize something without money, and I know there’s a group of folks that are going to say, ‘Well, you can’t fix stuff by throwing money at it.’ I don’t know what you can fix without money. So, yes, it’s budget season, but we fixed Lowertown. We fixed Fountain area. Let’s find the political will and then we can find the money.”
He noted KentuckyCare is constructing an approximately $1.6 million building in Southside, which will total about a $2 million investment once it’s done and equipment is put in, in reference to a clinic going up on Wayne Sullivan Drive.
Another speaker, Logan Blewett, who said his wife owns Blewett Music Studio on Farley Place, also shared about an investment. He said they put in almost half a million dollars into the facility, to make it their own home and business.
“What we have noticed in our placement there — we’ve moved there about three years ago — sidewalks in this area are deplorable,” Blewett said.
From what he researched, Blewett said city code requires the local landowner to maintain the sidewalk and expressed concern that landowners in the area don’t have the income to do that kind of work. He also thinks sprucing up sidewalks would be a “catalyst” for general improvement overall in the area.
McCracken County resident Shannah Poindexter talked about several issues, including crime, beautification and the need for parks, and noted that she would like to see a dog park and new businesses.
“We live in the Reidland area, but we own family property on Husbands Road,” she said. “I have a real concern about the crime in that area. I would like to see a better police presence, if that’s possible. I would like to see less drugs in the area.”
She also shared that she shops on the Southside as much as she can, adding that she and her husband, Chris, think it’s important and they try to support businesses there.
“But there has to be ... community involvement and community behind that. And, we’re looking at the city — from my perspective — to help with that from the legal side of it and what we can do with looking for funds to make things better here,” she said.
The public meeting lasted for more than an hour, and it concluded with remarks from Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson and Bray.
“I’m excited about the possibilities and the potential for the Southside of Paducah,” Henderson said. “This has been my cry. This has been my plea and I think that we have a mayor, and we have a commission, who is ready to roll up their sleeves and get it done. So, thank you for being here tonight.”
The entire meeting can be viewed online through the city’s YouTube channel, paducahkygov. A second public meeting is scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. March 11 at the same location, Soirées Events & Catering, 2069 Irvin Cobb Drive.
The Sun also plans to publish a story regarding Southside Paducah in this weekend’s edition, following up on last week’s “Southside Stories.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.