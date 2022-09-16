PADNWS-09-16-22 TILGHMAN LOOM - PHOTO

Pam Crouch weaves cotton thread using a 19th-century wooden barn loom at the Lloyd Tilghman House & Civil War Museum to demonstrate how clothes would have been created in the 18th and 19th centuries.

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

Visitors at the Lloyd Tilghman House & Civil War Museum in Paducah now have the chance to see how clothes in the early age of America’s history would have been made thanks to the work of members of the Heartland Lace Guild who spent several days restoring a mid-19th-century loom to a modest working condition.

Pam Crouch, McCracken County resident and president of the Heartland Lace Guild, now uses the restored wooden loom, and dresses in fashion from the Antebellum Era, to show tourists from riverboat cruises and other museum visitors how the counterbalance loom would have been used to weave fiber into cloth items like shirts, pants, dresses and towels.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In