Camp

Crossings Missionary Summer Camp staff member Ben Kinsey gets ready to pour the rest of a bucket of water on the kids at the camp during the camp’s water day. Water day meant that normal games and inflatables were replaced with water games and water inflatables.

 Submitted photo

MADISONVILLE — Kids across Hopkins and Webster counties had the chance to learn about God in late June through fun activities at the Crossings Ministry Summer Camp.

This is the first year Crossings summer camp has been to Hopkins County, and it was set up at Jesse Stuart Elementary School in Madisonville.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In