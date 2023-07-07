MADISONVILLE — Kids across Hopkins and Webster counties had the chance to learn about God in late June through fun activities at the Crossings Ministry Summer Camp.
This is the first year Crossings summer camp has been to Hopkins County, and it was set up at Jesse Stuart Elementary School in Madisonville.
Crossings Ministries is a camp organization based in Kentucky. Parker Carwile, summer day camp director, said the founder of the camp, Rusty Ellison, felt God calling him to make camps to reach Kentucky youth by finding a balance between fun activities and learning about the Gospel.
“The name crossings came from John 5:24 which, in the version at the time, talked about crossing over from death to life,” he said.
Carwile said the mission for Crossings at its core is to help campers, ages six to 12 years old, who do not know the Lord to cross over from death to life through the activities they do at camp.
“That is why every activity, even things as simple as arts and crafts or science experiments, at the end of it, we break down how we can tie what we just did to the gospel,” he said. “We want that to be the frame of mind that our campers always have, whether they have a relationship with the Lord or not.”
Crossings Summer Day Camp offers 18 different activities for the kids to do throughout the week.
“We have an activity we call “Fast Food” where they make miniature pancakes,” said Carwile. “One of them they are painting on toast with food coloring and milk, then you toast it and eat it. We have a minute to win it games we play as well as archery, and gel blasters, like Nerf guns. We have an activity called ‘Be a Hero’ where they get to dress up as a superhero and sneak around the school.”
Nick Duvall, the pastor at Second Baptist Church in Providence and the evangelism team leader for the Little Bethel Baptist Association, said his goal in getting Crossings to come was to reach the kids in both Hopkins and Webster counties.
“There is not really a day camp like this that is provided, and we wanted to provide that,” he said.
There are a lot of kids who don’t like to be away from home at that level, and there are some families who can’t send their kids off to camp, said Duvall.
“It is a great opportunity for the kids in our area to be able to come to a camp that is safe, positive, and most importantly centered on Jesus Christ,” he said. “We know that Crossings does an excellent job with their teenagers and with their onsite camps. We knew they would do a phenomenal job on the road.”
The camp in late June had 39 kids who consistently came. Carwile said the most encouraging part is that it is the same 39 kids coming back every day to learn.
Duvall said the camp was very high energy, and the campers spent time engaged in several activities they would not get at home.
“My two kids are here, and they love it,” he said. “They have absolutely loved it every single day and talk about it every day.”
Duvall said they had several churches participate this year.
“I think we had five churches who sent some children this week,” he said. “We are hoping with it being our first year, to continue the relationship with Crossings and build on that.”
Carwile said he is excited to build on the relationships from this first year.
“Whether it is one kid or 200 kids, we want to come and bring energy and excitement and love and care. I am very thankful for the opportunity that we have had this week to do that,” he said. “I hope we have laid a strong foundation to build on in years to come.”
Bill Egbert, the associational missions strategist for the Little Bethel Baptist Association, said the week was very successful.
“It has really been a cooperative effort with our churches and our community and our state organizations,” he said.
Crossings and the Little Bethel Baptist Association wanted to thank everyone who made it possible for the camp to come, including the Hopkins County School Board, the staff at Jesse Stuart, and the Hopkins County Family YMCA which provided lunch for the kids through the Summer Lunch Program.
