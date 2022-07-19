The Mayfield Graves County Art Guild is bringing back its Critter Art Show for a second year, and is welcoming local artists to enter some of their favorite original animal-inspired artwork to its juried show.
There will be five different categories for artwork entries in the show: painting, drawing, quilting, photography and 3D/mixed media. There will be awards handed out for each category along with a Best in Show award, and a total of $950 will be awarded.
Artists of all ages can submit up to two entries. Mayfield Graves County Art Guild member entry fees are $10 per entry, while nonmembers pay $20 per entry.
Entries can be submitted at City Hall on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The show will run from July 25 through Aug. 24 at City Hall, with a public awards reception set for July 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at City Hall.
“I’m so excited. We did this for the first time last year, and it was a huge success. I’m anticipating that it will be every bit as good this year,” Gunn said.
Normally, quilts would have been entered under the mixed media category, but Gunn said with so many quilt entries from the 2021 Critter Art Show, it was decided to have a category dedicated to the quilted art form, which is especially fitting for the Quilt City.
This show is the second of three Mayfield Graves County Art Guild juried shows that will be held at Paducah’s City Hall this year. The art guild previously held the Religious Art Show at City Hall in May, and is planning to hold its annual Impressions Art Show at City Hall in November.
Gunn and the Mayfield Graves County Art Guild worked with various groups, including the Paducah Creative and Cultural Council and the City of Paducah, this past winter to find locations for the art guild to host shows this year.
The art guild’s home base, the Ice House Gallery in downtown Mayfield, sustained heavy damage from the EF-4 tornado that tore through the town last December. This left the guild without a place to hold its juried shows and without a place for artists to come and create together for the public to see how their work is created.
With the juried shows moving to Paducah in the meantime, Gunn said the shows continue to draw in new artists as the shows in previous years have done.
Gunn said Regions Bank of Mayfield on Paris Road recently offered the Mayfield Graves County Art Guild an office space to utilize while it searches for space for a permanent home. Painters will be at the office space in Regions Bank on Thursday creating artwork live for the community to see.
Additionally, the Mayfield Graves County Art Guild continues to raise funds for future projects, including a new permanent gallery. A link to a GoFundMe fundraiser for the artist group can be found at icehousearts.org.
Gunn said the guild also raises funds at its annual Gourd Patch Arts Festival, set this year on Sept. 17 at the Graves County Cooperative Extension.
