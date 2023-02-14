Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.