Natalie Boone has held many roles and titles during her high school career. Here’s one more: Murray State University Teen of the Week. The Crittenden County High School senior is keeping her career options open, but she’s narrowed them down to medicine.
“Sophomore year, I tore my Achilles’ heel playing basketball,” said Boone, 18. “I got to see how the recovery process worked and thought, ‘I could see myself doing that one day.’”
“I worked with my uncle at his pharmacy, and I get to see my mom work as a nurse practitioner everyday,” she said, adding that she liked anatomy. “Just looking at the big picture, it’s cool how your body was designed to operate.”
Boone, the daughter of Nathan and Lee Anna Boone, of Marion, plans to attends the University of Kentucky this fall.
“Nursing or human sciences. Either one of those pathways,” she said. “I just want to see what I like before making a huge decision.”
Medicine aside, Boone said she has a “busy, busy schedule.”
Being a dual-credit student lends some flexibility, she said. But varsity basketball and courses at Madisonville Community College take up time. She leads the Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Pep Club as president. She’s also a Future Business Leaders of America vice president.
The Governor’s Scholars Program has shown her one key to success: It’s about the room you’re in, too.
“It’s probably been the most impressive and meaningful,” Boone said of the summer residential program. “It’s fun meeting people from all over the state and kids going above and beyond — intelligent, with higher goals. It’s pushed me to hold myself to a high standard.”
Boone’s time as yearbook editor also led to work at The Crittenden Press, where she wrote local history pieces.
“I go back in the records and write about what happened (50 or 25 years ago),” she said. “I’m ready to see Lexington more, but I like basketball and seeing family and all the teenage girl stuff like shopping and seeing movies with friends.”
Each Tuesday, The Sun covers an area high school senior with notable achievements. After the school year, one of 32 students will be named as Murray State University Teen of the Year and receive a $5,000 scholarship. A second student receives the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
