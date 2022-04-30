MARION — A dream six years in the making will be realized when Maggie Blazina is officially introduced as the state’s next 4-H president.
Blazina, a senior at Crittenden County High School, said she made securing a state officer position a goal for herself in the sixth grade, and she’s been working toward it ever since. She joins only two other Crittenden Countians in the honor of holding a 4-H state office. Stuart Collins served as state treasurer from 1982-1983, and Morgan Barnes was the state secretary in 2020-2021.
“In middle school, I began to find my place with 4-H,” Blazina said, in a news release. “I realized then that I wanted to work toward a state office, and each year, I sought out leadership opportunities to help me better prepare.”
Blazina credits county 4-H agent, Leslea Barnes, with helping her achieve her goal.
“Leslea has been instrumental in my 4-H career,” she said.
“She has encouraged me, supported me and inspired me to push myself and take on roles that were out of my comfort zone. All of that has paid off tremendously, and I can’t thank her enough for everything she has done not only for me, but also for so many Crittenden County youth.”
The “green jacket” officer installation ceremony will take place in June as part of Kentucky 4-H’s annual state teen conference event in Lexington. Blazina looks forward to beginning her term with other newly-elected officers and will serve as president while enrolled at Murray State University, pursuing a degree in public relations and agriculture.
“Gaining the title of Kentucky 4-H president is surreal,” she added. “In my term, I hope to lead my team with resilience and further this great organization by making the best better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.