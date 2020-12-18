When his parents suggested welding as a possible career pursuit, Elijah Hardin admits the idea didn’t immediately click for him.
“I tried it before and I was kind of iffy about it,” the Crittenden High School senior said.
“But then I got into it in trade school and it seemed pretty fun. It grew on me and it’s almost like a hobby now.”
It seems his parents, Bobby and Crissy Hardin, were right after all, as their son is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Student of the Week.
“He just really stands out now,” said Mickey Bayer, his welding instructor at Caldwell Career Center. “He’s one of those people who I didn’t think he was going to take to it like he has, but he really has improved. He’s a very easy learner.”
Skills Hardin sees as being beneficial in welding include good hand-eye coordination, concentration and being calm. He credits a couple of other skills for his interest.
“I’ve always liked building things and taking things apart and felt like that would be a good fit for me.”
According to Bayer, Hardin has been a standout even with the restricted time for “hands-on” learning due to limited class time because of COVID-related concerns.
“He’s a guy that never misses (turning in work). It’s very hard to get some of these kids to do the online work. He’s been the first one to turn everything in and is always asking if he can do anything more,” he said.
“His interest has grown and grown, and he’s really improving in his welding. He has high ambitions. I think he wants to maybe have his own shop when he gets to that point in time.”
Hardin would like to pursue welding instruction at West Kentucky Community and Technical College and get a job in west Kentucky if possible.
“I guess staying here would be nice ... but if I need to travel, I will,” he said.
In addition to the the Caldwell Career Center, this year’s 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and the Paducah Innovation Hub.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as welding, carpentry, electricity, automotive technology, machine tool technology and industrial maintenance that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
