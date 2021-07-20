Crittenden County Schools has received part of a $10 million grant to provide internet access to students.
The district is one of 124 school districts and nonprofits across the U.S to receive grant money sponsored by Connected Nation and AT&T, according to a news release.
Assistant Superintendent Tonya Driver said the award has resulted in 351 hot spots delivered to the school district to be used to help students most at risk.
“We know that the pandemic created some setbacks for our students,” Driver said. “Particularly those without internet access. While we look forward to a more traditional year with all of our elementary and middle school students attending in person this year, the use of these hot spots can help further their learning at home and connect them with resources they need to both catch up and accelerate their learning.”
Any household with a student in the school system is encouraged to apply for a hot spot. Priority will be given to economically disadvantaged students.
The hot spots will provide free AT&T internet service for the next 13 months. You can apply by going to https://bit.ly/36IzpAt, or calling 270-965-3525.
