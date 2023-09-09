The Noble Park Pickleball Courts will be closed from Monday, Sept. 11 through Wednesday, Sept. 13 to allow crews to complete construction.
According to a release from the City of Paducah, PCC Sports will be touching up the playing surfaces, pouring concrete footers, and installing shade canopies. They’ll also be adding a crosswalk between the courts and the bathrooms adjacent to the tennis courts.
According to the city, crosswalk painting will begin Sept. 12 and will require the closure of the park’s outer roadway for several hours. During this time, the tennis courts will only be accessible by foot.
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the 8-court facility was held Sept. 1 and attended by a large crowd, with Paducah Parks and Recreation Director Amie Clark saying it was the “biggest ribbon-cutting attendance” the department had ever seen.
According to Clark, players came from all over the western Kentucky region for the grand-opening.
