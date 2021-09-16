Crews have found and recovered a vehicle Wednesday night that was driven into the Ohio River in Paducah Monday morning in an apparent suicide attempt.
Authorities said a 21-year-old Marion, Illinois, woman intentionally drove the vehicle into the river. A witness told police he heard the vehicle accelerate, then saw it go airborne from the floodwall opening at Kentucky Avenue and into the river.
The woman was able to get out of the vehicle, and police said she was trying to swim to shore when a crew with Ingram Marine launched a small boat and rescued her. She was taken to a local hospital.
Wednesday night, crews found the vehicle below about 41 feet of water.
It wasn't the only vehicle down there, which Paducah-McCracken County Emergency Management Director Rob Estes said made the search more difficult.
"We would find a vehicle, but it wouldn't be the vehicle. So finally, we locked onto this one on the sonar. The sonar image was tough, because like I said, it's 41 feet of water. It's inverted, on a ledge. So, it made it very difficult to see, even on sonar," Estes said.
Estes said more a dozen agencies assisted in getting the car out of the water.
