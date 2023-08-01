SMITHLAND — A major bridge project in western Kentucky is taking another step forward to completion.
Asphalt paving for the approaches of the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River “Smithland” Bridge is taking place this week. The bridge opened for traffic in May. Drivers should prepare for one-lane traffic with alternating flow, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. This might cause some delays.
KYTC officials said the old bridge was built in the 1930s. The life expectancy of the bridge was 75 to 100 years, and it lasted for more than 90 years.
Smithland Tire owner Sebastian Hawk knows the old bridge very well. He’s been in business for 32 years and said the bridge brought customers to his store.
“Fixed a lot of tires, bent wheels from hitting the bridge, got a lot of people come in to swap mirrors, busted glass, things like that,” Hawk said.
Every year, he saw about three to four cars with those problems. But that hopefully won’t be an issue with the new Smithland bridge because the deck is wider.
The total cost of the project is approximately $63 million, which includes explosive demolition of the truss on the old bridge. All of the steel will fall into the river and a crane will pick up the pieces. KYTC expects that to happen in mid- to late September. For now, it’s working through the logistics.
“Everything is still pretty squishy right now, cause again you’ve got all the permitting process, you’ve got to work with the various different federal agencies — particularly the (U.S.) Coast Guard — because of the river traffic coming in and out,” said Keith Todd, public information officer with KYTC District 1.
KYTC said it was time for the old bridge to go.
“It has served us well. The taxpayers got their money out of it,” Todd said. “It was a good investment, but there comes a point, it’s kind of like with your car, there comes a point — if your car is getting up there in miles, it’s time to replace.”
As for Hawk, he thinks the new bridge will add value to the area.
“I like it,” Hawk said. “I like it very well. Yeah, (I’m) having a lot of compliments about it already of people coming in. It’s going to be a help. It’s going to be a plus for everyone.”
Other to-do list items for the bridge project includes milling and, as mentioned, the eventual demolition of the old bridge. The project is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
KYTC expects more than 5,000 cars to cross the bridge every day.
