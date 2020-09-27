Creepshow: Horror fan puts together Mayfield theater slate

MAYFIELD — Joshua Riley has made it his personal mission to scare up some business for Princess Theaters, organizing and promoting a series of horror movie double features throughout October.
The 44-year-old Graves County native grew up going to the Mayfield movie house. Back then it was known as the Mayfield Twin Cinema.
The idea came during the summer when the theater’s owner Joe Smith approached Riley about purchasing some horror film prints. Smith asked Riley what he thought would get people in the seats again.
“I said, ‘If you really want my honest opinion, you need to show some horror movies in October,’ ” Riley recalled. “I’ve got the money. I might never have an opportunity like this again. I never saw them on the big screen because I was a kid in the ‘80s.
“I did this because I thought it would be fun. I’ve grown up with this theater and I know it’s been struggling for a while.”
The horror fan played to his own interests and to the time of the season with a slate of spooky favorites.
The features will officially start this coming Friday, Oct. 2, with 1981’s “An American Werewolf in London” followed by Universal’s horror classic “The Wolfman.”
Starting Oct. 23, the theater will screen “Friday the 13th” and “Friday the 13th Part 2” on alternating days with “Friday the 13th Part III” and “Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter.” All double features will begin at 6:30 p.m., the box office opening a half hour earlier. Tickets will be $8 a piece. For more information or to purchase advance tickets, visit www.princessofmayfield.com or call 270-251-3583. Maximum capacity for the theater, due to COVID-19 safety precautions, will be capped at 50.
Smith has been in the movie business for nearly five decades, having started as a projectionist’s apprentice in 1973 before buying a movieplex in Plano, Illinois.
The squat, dual-screen, white and purple building served as a movie rental business and a church before returning to its cinematic nature in 2005 as the Princess Theaters under Smith’s ownership.
The advent of the streaming economy and the unexpected plight of COVID-19 has been jarring for the owner.
“This has been the worst I’ve ever seen. We’ve gone through dry spells in the industry before but nobody’s ever seen anything like this,” Smith said. “There is virtually no business. We’re forced to play old classics and there’s not really much of a market for it as the all the new movies keep getting pushed back.”
While the Princess started playing Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” which was supposed to herald a return to normal for the movies, Smith hasn’t seen a turnout of more than 16 people for any individual showing.
“New movies are kind of hit or miss right now so he’s been running ‘70s and ‘80s movies and classics,” Riley said. “As we approach October, people start thinking about Halloween and scary movies. They go hand in hand.”
Riley’s big hope is that the horror community comes through for the Princess because he wants to be able to keep going there.
“With streaming and everything, going to a theatre or drive-in is becoming a niche thing,” he said. “I’ve got a big TV and a soundbar … but there’s just something about going into a theater in the dark and smelling the popcorn and the nachos.
“It’s nostalgic.”
When Riley offered to put up the money to give these horror double features a shot, he was amazed.
“He’s a loyal customer and a good friend,” Smith said of Riley. “I’m just hoping to break even. Right now I’m losing my shirt (with the way business has been going.”
