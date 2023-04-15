There are hard workers; there are good citizens; there are good people. And then, there is Cathy Crecelius.
Speaking to anyone who knew Crecelius, you understood that she easily qualified for all three of those categories. She was dedicated to her work at WPSD Local 6 as the director of the promotions and public affairs department, and she was dedicated to the community of Paducah.
That Crecelius was a hard worker is both a testament to and a definition of her 44 years with her hometown TV station. From 1977 to December 2021, she worked to promote the station and its employees to make them a familiar sight in Paducah and western Kentucky.
“I hired her in 1977,” said John Williams, a former general manager at WPSD. “She had been with radio and came to us and eventually became the head of the promotions and public affairs department.
“She was a very, very hard worker — very dedicated to her job — and very active in the community, which we were all very proud of. Her work ethic was unquestionable. She didn’t know what a clock was. She did her job, no matter how long it took, and she was that way all the way to her retirement.”
WSPD News Director Perry Boxx said he didn’t think there was a major project in Paducah that she was not a part of during her time at WPSD, agreeing that if there are people who do not know who Cathy Crecelius is, they know someone who knows who she is.
“I was amazed by the number of people in this town that she not only knew, but knew well,” he said. “She was in the Rotary Club, she was on the planning commission — she probably interacted with every business person you could think of.”
He said what made her work at the TV station stand out was that she could capture what mattered to people in a promotion.
“That’s because she was of the people; she grew up here,” he said. “She had the same strong intuition that the journalists had — what mattered to people.
“We would have conversations like, ‘How could I best tell a little bit about this story so people can understand how important it is?’ She had impact and influence in the editorial process. We talked all the times about things in the community and the questions that needed to be asked. She was so caring about this place.”
It was Crecelius’ desire to work hard at WPSD and be a contributor to her home community that helped to make Crecelius someone special. She had a part in several organizations and events, but her work with Market House Theatre and the Paducah Kennel Club stood out most.
Her community involvement helped attract more accolades and achievements to come her way.
Crecelius represented this area at the 1984 Democratic Party National Convention in San Francisco that nominated Walter Mondale to oppose presidential incumbent Ronald Reagan. She was selected as the first female president of the Paducah Rotary Club in 2000. She earned a Paul Harris Fellowship and was a Jefferson Award winner.
There were other achievements to be included in her curriculum vitae. In March 2011, her beloved dog Balto took first place in preferred agility at the Viszla Nationals.
She was named Young Career Woman for the Paducah district in 1982 and was named the state’s first alternate. She served as the Paducah Business and Professional Women president from 1985 to 1986.
In 2013, Crecelius earned the Tough Cookie Award from Girl Scouts of America. Crecelius was active in the local Girl Scouts and also served as a Girl Scout herself.
She was the 1996 Volunteer of the Year, named one of 25 Women of Influence in Paducah and McCracken County in 2002 and earned the 2010 Walker-Wiseman Award as the Paducah Kennel Club’s outstanding member.
Crecelius had several varied interests, and all of those interests involved the community of Paducah.
Crecelius was active in her community not to win awards and titles but for the joy that comes from working as a part of the community. That was her life’s blood, and that was what made her a special part of this community.
“What she brought to this community and the television station — to me, personally — I feel inadequate trying to express the impact that she had,” Boxx said. “Mark Twain said, ‘So live that when you die, the undertaker will be sorry.’ When Cathy Crecelius died, everyone was sorry.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
