The City of Paducah, with funding support in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, will hold a Creative Business Bootcamp Nov. 5-6.
This interactive, virtual workshop will be from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Nov. 5, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 6.
The cost to attend is $35. Registration deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/creative-business-bootcamp-registration-123041675965.
If you have a question or need assistance with the fee or access to a computer with audio and webcam, contact the Customer Experience Department at customerexp@paducahky.gov or 270-444-8506.
Creative entrepreneur, artist and educator Jennifer Reis will lead this workshop focused on helping creatives, makers, artists, and entrepreneurs design and grow their creative businesses. Attendees will learn about business modeling, action planning, brand marketing, e-commerce and customer segments.
Plus, local attorney Cody Walls, with the Denton Law Firm, will provide information about legal frameworks and taxation laws related to creative businesses.
