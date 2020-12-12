A new nonprofit is doing its best to pretty up Princeton’s parks.
Founded in May 2019, Create Princeton is raring to go on its first project — “Migration Princeton” — which will have local residents painting butterflies on a metal frame that will decorate local parks.
Originally the group, which is geared towards promoting the arts and local artists in Caldwell County, had planned a project for the spring but before it could get going the pandemic hit.
“We were given a grant to paint a mural or to do something art-based around Princeton,” said muralist and Create Princeton board member Debbie French. “The mural didn’t come through, and the grant project was about butterflies, so we decided to make butterflies out of metal.”
There are 43 butterflies in the project, and area residents were sought to paint the butterflies using acrylic paint that was provided.
“We gave the butterflies out and paint kits to people all over the city so a lot of people could be involved,” French said.
Rather than get together to paint the butterflies, the painters are all working from home because of COVID-19 concerns.
Evan Young, a local welder and artist, cut the butterflies out and sprayed them with a primer to prepare them to be painted.
The project is being done in coordination to the Farmers Bank Ambassadors, a high school community organization coordinated by Tiffany Massey.
“In their applications, one of the questions was, ‘What would you like to see in Princeton?’ and a lot of them had said, ‘Ways to beautify Princeton and make it more vibrant and bring more culture to Princeton,’ ” Massey said.
“We like for (the ambassadors) to come up with two good service projects each year. We had decided to look into art opportunities.”
The plan is for those who are painting the butterflies to bring them to Farmers Bank on Tuesday.
“They are metal and they are on a rod that sticks into the ground,” French said. “We will install them in the spring sometime, and we haven’t quite decided where to put them.”
French and her sister Janie Tomek had an art class during the summer of 2019 at Dotson Park, and the class did an art piece about butterflies.
“They created their own, and there were nine butterflies (one for each student),” she said. “I was going to paint the butterflies on a building so it would stand out more, but that didn’t work out, so we decided to do the butterflies on metal.”
Massey said the butterflies were “the ultimate inspiration” of this project.
“Our ambassadors met with Debbie and Jamie, and we decided we wanted to partner up with them to bring this whole project to life,” she said. “…It’s a diverse group of people who are painting these butterflies, and people throughout the community are being represented through each one.
“I think it’s a good way to bring some vibrancy to our community and bring some smiles to people, because we all need that right now.”
The Farmers Bank Ambassadors helped to promote the project, making videos and placing information on Facebook.
French is known for painting murals around town, including the “Hope” and Native American murals on the side of buildings along South Jefferson Street.
Those interested in investing or taking part in Create Princeton should contact Tomek at janietomek@bellsouth.net or French at deborahfrench7@icloud.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.