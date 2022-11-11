Window boxes need not look dreary this winter. They are just as much a part of your home décor as during the summer when filled with flowers. They can coordinate with your holiday decorations that will extend into spring.

Window boxes filled with remnants of dead plants detract from your home and decorations. Start by cleaning the boxes of plants including perennials and bulbs. Either plant the perennials and bulbs in the garden or replant in the boxes. Refill the box with potting soil that drains well.

