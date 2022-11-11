Window boxes need not look dreary this winter. They are just as much a part of your home décor as during the summer when filled with flowers. They can coordinate with your holiday decorations that will extend into spring.
Window boxes filled with remnants of dead plants detract from your home and decorations. Start by cleaning the boxes of plants including perennials and bulbs. Either plant the perennials and bulbs in the garden or replant in the boxes. Refill the box with potting soil that drains well.
Make a list of plants by type for color now and varieties that will emerge during the winter and into early spring. Start with your saved perennials and bulbs.
Include annual ornamental cabbage and kale, pansies and violas; and early daffodils, muscari, and snowdrops. Hellebores that bloom in December and January, and trailers of English ivy, thyme, vinca minor, and Virginia creeper.
Window box and other container plants are not as protected from freeze as in-ground plants. Select plants that are within two hardiness zones of our zone 7.
Add filler materials to the list. Cut and condition plant material such as boxwood, holly, magnolia, coral bark Japanese maple, corkscrew willow, red twig dogwood for fillers. Replace the first three that will dry in 4-6 weeks. To condition, cut a ‘X’ in the stem and soak in water overnight and/or spray with anti-desiccant.
Intersperse seed pods of Kentucky coffeetree, magnolia red seed, nandina panicles, any plant with berries, and painted honey locust, pinecones, and catalpa. Paint material white and then desired color. Wire the seeds to a florist stake and insert in the soil. For the holidays add weather-proof ribbon and balls.
Plant tall plants in the back, working forward with the shortest in the front or tucked in around taller and later blooming plants. Water weekly, unless the soil is frozen, they received less than 1” in a week.
Bird bath – Add a few drops of glycerin to the bath or place a mirror in the bottom to keep water from freezing. Remove leaves and replenish water as needed.
Garden – Bring in small garden ornaments, clean, repair if needed, and store for the winter. Layer-plant spring bulbs for a succession of spring blooms. Begin with a layer of the largest bulb and latest to bloom, a layer of soil, followed by a layer of mid-season blooming bulbs, more soil, and the top layer with earliest bulbs to bloom. Take care that bulbs are not directly on top of each other.
Cut back spent flower and perennial foliage as it dies back. Divide crowded perennials. Cut foliage to within a few inches of the ground, lift the clump with a digging fork, shake off, and gently separate the clump. If necessary, use sharp knife to divide into two or more clumps depending the size of the parent plant. Replant the divisions at the same depth as the parent plant. Till in any leftover compost to add tilth and nutrients to the soil.
Houseplants – Cacti, jade and sansevieria need watering only once a month. Broad and large leafed plants require watering every ten days. Benjamin fig does not like being moved and will drop leaves in response.
Lawn – Rake large nuts and fruits of walnut, osage orange, Kentucky coffeetree, buckeye before mowing as they can become projectiles.
Trees and shrubs – It still is good time to planting weather. Add fall color by checking out which trees and shrubs have the best fall color and best color for your landscape. Though strong winds earlier de-foliated many trees, there retains enough colorful leaves to give an idea of what to expect of trees and next fall.
Vegetables – Divide crowded or underproducing rhubarb. Divisions may be potted up to force new growth as a houseplant.
