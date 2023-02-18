There is nothing more entertaining than watching hummingbirds flit back and forth to their feeders. That is perhaps a bit or an exaggeration, but they are a delight to watch whether fighting for a position at the sugar-water feeder, or showing off their acrobatic flight abilities.

Hanging sugar-water feeders is only one way to attract hummers. If all their needs are provided (shelter, nesting, water, and multiple nectar sources throughout the summer) they will return annually. It is not too soon to start take stock of existing plants and order those that should be included for them and to add beauty to your yard. In return for providing them a summer resort, they devour small insects that provide protein for their high metabolisms.

Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.

