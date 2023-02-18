There is nothing more entertaining than watching hummingbirds flit back and forth to their feeders. That is perhaps a bit or an exaggeration, but they are a delight to watch whether fighting for a position at the sugar-water feeder, or showing off their acrobatic flight abilities.
Hanging sugar-water feeders is only one way to attract hummers. If all their needs are provided (shelter, nesting, water, and multiple nectar sources throughout the summer) they will return annually. It is not too soon to start take stock of existing plants and order those that should be included for them and to add beauty to your yard. In return for providing them a summer resort, they devour small insects that provide protein for their high metabolisms.
Plants: Select those with tubular flowers, vividly bright colors, and preferably natives. For late spring and early summer north migrating hummers provide columbine, honeysuckle(native only), penstemon(beardtongue), rosemary and native wildflowers.
For the mid-summer through fall south flight, plant agastache (hummingbird mint), monarda, and sage. In addition, native wildflowers, and bulbs: calla, canna, crocosmia, and gladiola.
Running or misting water provided by a small water fountain, lawn sprinkler, spray or drip hose is essential.
Sugar-water feeders: Always use cane or beet sugar, never artificial or other plant sweetener. Red food coloring use is questionable as to whether it harms them or not. Don’t add, it is one less thing to do.
For more information go to The Hummingbird Society (hummingbirdsociety.org)
There is an old saying that if Mardi Gras (this Tuesday) is sunny, Lent will be sunny every day.
Garden — Remove rose cane suckers and crossed canes. Cut back dead herbaceous plant foliage. Remove debris and leaves from water features. Go to Witherspoon Roses for February rose care and pruning.
Start a When-to-do calendar of what to sow seed indoors and transplant, and when to direct sow. Include fertilizing schedule, harvest times, and fall planting. Test out-dated seed for germination. If it is only 50-70% viable, but difficult to find or very special to you, plant it anyway.
Houseplants — Start watering dormant flowering plants whose buds are beginning to emerge. Keep poinsettias slightly damp. Discard those with drying leaves and its soil. Save the plastic support to support emerging daffodil and tulip foliage.
Maintaining humidity for houseplants is important, particularly so for wandering Jew whose leaves will curl when humidity is low.
Valentine plants may bring whitefly with them. Isolate and inspect for whitefly before adding them to existing plants.Whiteflies gather along leaves undersides and along the veins. Controls include hosing off the insects followed by an insecticidal spray and even using a car vac to eliminate a large infestation. Suspending a yellow sticky trap near the plant will catch the few remaining. Place it out of the reach of pets and small children.
- Vegetables — On average it is now eight weeks from the last frost date. Sow cole family members, basil, celosia, foxglove, hollyhock, and oregano. Cole members: broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, collards, kale, and kohlrabi.
Fun project: Plant avocado seeds in potting soil (top 1” above soil level) rather than water. They will produce roots quicker and healthier. To promote branching, cut to 6” when it reaches 12” tall. Grow outdoors in the summer and return indoors along with Christmas cactus when temperatures are consistently 45 degrees.
March 1, “Deer Management in Gardens”, Lunch Break Gardening Series, Marshall Co. Extension Office, 1855 Mayfield Road, Benton, KY, $12 includes box lunch, RSVP by February 26, 270-527-3285.
March 7, “Monarch Waystation”, Toolbox Series, McCracken Co. Master Gardeners, 5 p.m., McCracken Co. Extension Service, 2025 New Holt Rd., Paducah. For more information: 270-554-9520.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
