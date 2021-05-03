A Saturday traffic crash near West Paducah killed one person and injured two others.
In a news release, Kentucky State Police announced Monday that Post 1 troopers are investigating a fatal traffic collision in McCracken County. After 4 p.m. Saturday, Post 1 dispatch received a call from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office asking for state police to investigate a two-vehicle crash near the Ky. 286 and Ky. 62 intersection in West Paducah.
The release said the initial investigation showed Guillermo Miranda, 20, of Cedar Creek, Texas, had been driving eastbound on U.S. 62 in a 2017 Nissan NV 200. Sanjeev Joseph, 44, of Clovis, California, was driving westbound on U.S. 62 in a 2021 Freightliner semi.
"For unknown reasons," Miranda traveled across the center line into the opposite lane and into Joseph's path, state police said. Joseph tried to brake, but was unable to avoid the collision with Miranda's vehicle.
The McCracken County Coroner's Office pronounced Miranda dead at the scene, according to state police. It also reported that Miranda's juvenile passenger was airlifted to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and Joseph was taken to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital for treatment of injuries.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Aaron Jestes.
