Crash Comics to host 'Secret of NIMH' animator Saturday

Animation fans will get a chance to meet an artist who has worked on projects like “The Secret of NIMH,” “An American Tail” and “The Land Before Time” when Crash Comics hosts artist and animator John Pomeroy on Saturday.
Pomeroy will be signing autographs and creating requested commissioned sketches at Crash Comics on Kentucky Avenue from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. He will then give a free lecture open to the public at Soirees on Irvin Cobb Drive from 11 a.m. to noon. Pomeroy will return to Crash Comics from 12:15 p.m. till around 5 p.m. for more autographs and commissioned work, store manager Brent Thurston said.
On Saturday at 7:20 p.m. at Maiden Alley Cinema, Crash Comics will screen “The Secret of NIMH,” a film on which Pomeroy was the directing animator, a producer and writer. Tickets for the screening will be $10. After the screening, Pomeroy will host a Q&A about the film.
Thurston said Pomeroy will also be promoting the opening of a new art school in Nashville.
Three other local guest artists, David Clark, Amanda James, and Monte Baldwin, will also be at Crash Comics on Saturday.
Crash Comics will also be hosting a food drive benefitting Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Thurston said. All non-perishable food items will be accepted. Patrons can also bring canned goods and non-perishable food items to “The Secret of NIMH” screening and receive 10% off ticket prices. Additional funds raised by Pomeroy’s Paducah visit will benefit Paducah Cooperative Ministry and the Dice Alliance, a nonprofit gaming group that helps at-risk youth.
Crash Comics is hosting the event in conjunction with Soirees, Over/Under, Maiden Alley Cinema, Paducah School of Art & Design, Paducah Cooperative Ministry and the Dice Alliance.
