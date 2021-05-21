Crash Comics to host artists for Saturday event

Local comics and superhero fans will have an opportunity to see area artists in action Saturday during Crash Comics’ Art-Fest 2021.
This is the second such event the shop, 1201 Kentucky Ave., has hosted, with the first having been in fall 2020.
Art-Fest, which will last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will feature storewide specials and sales and a food drive with door prizes in addition to the multiple artists slated to attend.
Artists confirmed so far include David Clark of Red Banana Art, Amanda James of Nautical Fox Creations and independent illustrator Monte Baldwin, according to Cory Toon, who aided in the planning of the event for Crash.
Attendees will be able to interact directly with the artists and even request custom sketches of some of their favorite characters. Events like the one Crash is hosting this weekend differ from comic conventions in both scale and level of intimacy, shop manager Brent Thurston told The Sun.
“The fact that you’ll be able to say, ‘This artist was here in my town and drew this for me,’ that you specifically requested a drawing, makes it such a cool experience,” he said. “There’s no way you would be able to get this anywhere else. While they’re sitting here drawing they’re more than happy to talk to you the whole time.
“You can ask them anything, talk to them, take pictures with them or buy prints.”
Meeting lesser-known artists, Thurston added, has its own benefits. Attendees could meet someone who goes on to a big future in the comic world.
“You never know … one of these guys or gals may take off and we’ll be one of the first places that invited them in for one of these.”
Attendees are encouraged to cosplay for the event and dress up like their favorite heroes and villains.
Social distancing protocols should be observed when possible within the store, Thurston said. Anyone who has been fully vaccinated is welcome to attend without a mask and unvaccinated attendees are encouraged to wear a mask.
Thurston hopes to host artists at the shop for similar events a couple of times a year moving forward, with the next one being some time in the fall and Free Comic Book Day falling in August this year.
“We’re hoping to snowball it and get the ball rolling with some live events and I’m going to tether a food drive to every one of those because people enjoy it and I enjoy it,” Thurston said. “So as much as I can I’m going to make people bring in food to donate.”
To participate in the food drive, attendees can bring canned or dry goods. These will go to benefit Paducah Cooperative Ministries. Each item will earn an entry in a drawing for prizes from the artists, the shop and other local restaurants and businesses.
For more information about Art-Fest 2021, visit Crash Comics’ Facebook page.
