Above: The Paducah shop marked its Christmas, New Year’s and Super Bowl “all rolled into one” with storewide sales, free comics, special T-shirts that noted the shop’s 35th anniversary, and a food drive with door prizes, Crash Comics manager Brent Thurston told The Sun. Many Crash Comics customers dressed up as characters for the occasion. Right: Aron Nesler, of Paducah, looks at comics on Saturday afternoon with his son, Lenox, at Crash Comics in Paducah, during Free Comic Book Day. The annual event usually takes place on the first Saturday in May, and it’s celebrated in different stores around the world.

