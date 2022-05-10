Above: The Paducah shop marked its Christmas, New Year’s and Super Bowl “all rolled into one” with storewide sales, free comics, special T-shirts that noted the shop’s 35th anniversary, and a food drive with door prizes, Crash Comics manager Brent Thurston told The Sun. Many Crash Comics customers dressed up as characters for the occasion. Right: Aron Nesler, of Paducah, looks at comics on Saturday afternoon with his son, Lenox, at Crash Comics in Paducah, during Free Comic Book Day. The annual event usually takes place on the first Saturday in May, and it’s celebrated in different stores around the world.
Crash Comics celebrates Free Comic Book Day
- PHOTOS BY KELLY FARRELL | The Sun
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Most Popular
Articles
- Paducah company buys Southside property
- City, county sharing 911 bid expenses
- Lyon County pulls upset over St. Xavier, falls to Kennett
- Crash Comics celebrates Free Comic Book Day
- McCracken County splits last regular season home stand
- St. Mary wins on both softball and baseball fields
- Kentucky Rural-Urban Exchange announces 2022 cohort
- Live updates: Russia-Ukraine War
- WKCTC honors 2022 graduating class
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.