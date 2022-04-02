It takes about three years to build a “keeper” crappie in the liquid that constitutes Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley.
Those canal-linked reservoirs, impoundments of the Tennessee and Cumberland rivers respectively, are managed under regulations that specify a 10-inch minimum size for crappie to be harvested. Crappie smaller than 10 inches are throwbacks.
The greatest factor in crappie size on these lakes is the age of the fish. Little fish are young fish, while the biggest crappie, as you should expect, are the oldest fish.
Adult crappie make new crappie every spring during the reproductive hoopla of the spawning season. Fish move shallower, female deposit eggs in nests or spawning beds of a sort fanned out by the males, then the males fertilize those eggs.
From these, new crappie emerge. In some spring seasons, the production of fry, teeny-tiny baby crappie, is better or worse than others. There probably are crazy numbers of new crappie that spawn in even lackluster years, because each female crappie can squirt out thousands of eggs. However, hatching success and survival varies from season to season because of weather and water conditions during the vulnerable spawning process.
When a spawn occurs during troublesome conditions, the numbers of new crappie produced can be relatively modest. People, anglers in particular, tend to not notice that until those fish mature. They feel the impact when harvestable crappie aren’t getting caught so much, something that happens three years and more after the poorer spawn.
On the other hand, favorable conditions can lend themselves to a boomer of a spawn when the baby crappie numbers produced just go off the charts. With a huge spawn and high survival rates, the crappie population surges with that year class of fish. Three years later, those fish are knocking around 10 inches long — and crappie fishing starts looking up.
That is what is happening on Kentucky and Barkley lakes for spring of 2022.
Adam Martin, chief biologist for the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources’ western fisheries district, says a crappie bomb should be going off on Kentucky-Barkley this year. It will be the result of an exceptionally good spawning class from the spring of 2019.
Martin said crappie anglers noted the catches of lots of sub-keeper fish on the lakes last year. Beginning right away, many of those fish, products of that 2019 spawn, will be showing up as newly arrived legal fish. Coming up on three years old, many are touching the 10-inch mark.
“A lot of those fish will be hitting 10 inches this spring, but many from that spawning class will still be under 10 inches,” Martin said. “They’re growing, and there will be a lot more keepers by fall.”
Crappie spawns are monitored by sampling, especially through trap netting studies conducted in the fall every year on the lakes. The numbers of young-of-the-year crappie that show up in trap net samplings reflect a relative view of the previous spring’s spawn.
Historically logged trap netting findings match closely with crappie population trends on the lakes. For instance, Martin said some of the biggest crappie on the lakes nowadays hail from good spawns in successive classes of 2014 and 2015. Those are prize crappie, up to about 16 inches long, but they are about as old as crappie get, and their ranks have been thinned by natural mortalities and years of angler harvests.
Somewhat younger crappie are likewise not greatly abundant because they weren’t there in vast numbers from the start. Spawning classes of 2016 and 2017 were “really bad,” Martin said. These fish, now becoming five to six years old, are good ones but somewhat scarce. The spawn of 2018 apparently was so-so, yet not enough to turn things around. But the baby crappie squirted out in the spring of 2019 seem destined revive the quality of crappie fishing for a few seasons to come.
But we might not have to lean on the class of ’19 too hard. There seem to be reinforcements on the way.
“We think we had a really good spawn last spring, in 2021,” Martin said. If that holds up, then another strong surge of new keeper crappie should begin to grace the big sister lakes in the spring of 2024.
Martin reminds us that the populations of crappie, as are some other fish species, are highly cyclic. That means that they tend to swing fairly dramatically up or down, mostly according to reproduction success that is affected by weather, water and other environmental conditions.
Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley crappie fishing is never going to be what it was in the early years of their impoundments. The lakes cannot replicate the conditions when their aquatic habitats were new and incredibly rich. Yet, for aging reservoirs, the quality of their crappie populations and the fishing for those still can be exceptional. But the level of bounty is going to waver.
Some years that fishing is going to be notably better than others. And much of that depends on a roll of the environmental dice and what happens during match-ups of boy and girl crappie on the spring spawning beds. The equation is complex, a crap shoot of nature plus the man-made factors of water management.
Add three years to whatever happens there and then and fishermen can draw their own conclusions.
