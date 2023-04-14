Reports from anglers and fisheries managers alike indicate that both crappie and largemouth bass on Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley are heavily engaged in spawning.
That makes region’s top fisheries for the two most popular fish varieties high on most anglers’ activity lists. With crappie and bass moved as shallow as they typically get, fishermen of all sorts are drawn into areas of shorelines with brush and fallen trees, coves, brush piles and stake beds in the backs of bays — places where visible cover eases the search for spawning fish.
Recent warmer, more stable weather has seen water temperatures rush from the high 50-degree range well into the middle 60s, accelerating the move of fish into areas of the lake where each species typically establishes bedding sites.
Crappie can be expected to make a mass move into spawning areas a bit earlier than bass, but both species should be — and apparently are — driven to reproductive duties by the quickly warmed water along with raised water elevation that has been bumping around 357.5 to 357.6 feet above sea level.
The lakes’ elevation is on the way in steps toward summer pool level of 359 feet, but as the water reaches around 358 and above, they progressively inundate more shoreline cover, brush and weeds that cater to the shallowest spawning fish.
Crappie anglers already this year have landed an impressive number of slab-size fish, remnants from a jumbo spawn in 2019. Fisheries managers say a glut of crappie spawned that spring are still presenting fishermen with many fish that are 14 inches and larger by now.
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources biologist Adam Martin said early signs of the bass spawn were being seen by “snorkel survey” work in the last days of March, but he noted that largemouth spawning should be in full swing as long as four weeks.
Those who seek to hunt Kentucky elk months from now during fall and winter seasons are running short on time to apply for the opportunity. Applications for the drawing for 2023 permits will be taken only through April 30, just over two weeks from today.
Applications can be purchased through the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ website, www.fw.ky.gov, or wherever Kentucky hunting/fishing licenses are sold. The cost is $10 per application.
An applicant may apply for more than one hunt type, increasing the odds of being drawn for a permit. But be aware that any applicant can only be selected for a maximum of a single permit during any one year.
Recently, the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to issue 594 elk hunting permits for the 2023 elk hunting seasons. That is the same number made available in 2022 seasons.
Those permits available this year include 175 either-sex archery/crossbow permits, 150 firearms bull permits, 244 firearm cow permits and 25 youth permits for either-sex elk that may be taken using any legal method.
The Land Between the Lakes’ Woodlands Nature Station is now open daily, its spring-through-fall schedule set for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week, April-October.
There are daily programs and activities regularly, with special events upon occasion. Among daily activities, today the Nature Station’s naturalists coordinate and lead a guided spring edibles hike from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The program will be a one-mile leisurely hike during which participants will be shown how to identify several common wild plants that in spring can be collected and eaten. The hike is free with paid admission to the Nature Station.
Admission to the Nature Station and its grounds with native wildlife displays is $7 daily for adults ($9 for special events), $5 for those ages 5-17 ($7 for special events) and free for children younger than 5. While the center is open daily until 5, entry ticket sales end at 4:30 p.m.
A special event next week slated out of the Nature Station is an Earth Day Sunset Kayak Trip. The guided paddle trip will be 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Participants will gather to use WNS kayaks (or they can provide their own) to travel to one of Lake Barkley’s scenic bays. There, paddle guides will help participants look for a variety of wildlife and the sights and sounds of nature as the sun sets and the evening chorus comes to life.
The cost of the paddle trip — with all equipment included — is $25 per person. Advance registration is required by phoning 270-924-2020.
The second of two adult quota hunts for wild turkeys is on in the Land Between the Lakes today in both Kentucky and Tennessee sectors of the federal public area. The first regular quota hunt was earlier this week, April 11-12.
The regular quota hunts are a follow-up to a pair of youth hunts in both Kentucky and Tennessee sectors.
All these quota hunts are restricted to those participants who applied for and were selected to receive permits for the controlled hunts.
Following the fourth quota hunt this weekend, non-quota hunting, turkey hunting that does not require an advance application nor being drawn for a permit, beginning Monday. The non-quota part of the turkey season is April 17-May 7.
Next Saturday, April 22, will bring a volunteer clean-up project along the Land Between the Lakes’ Canal Loop Trail to mark Earth Day.
The Friends of Land Between the Lakes support group will coordinate the northern LBL trail sprucing effort 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers will pitch in to help remove trash, trim trail-impeding vegetation and install erosion-reducing features.
Volunteers who wish to participate can register or get more information by emailing volunteer@friendsoflbl.org or phoning 270-924-2007.
The rendezvous point will be along the Canal Loop Trail at the first pull-off on Kentucky Lake Scenic Drive a short distance inside the northern entrance of the LBL on The Trace.
Volunteers should wear sturdy, closed-toe footwear and bring water and lunch. They will be provided with gloves and other protective gear as needed, hand tools and trash bags for gathered refuse.
If inclement weather scuttles the clean-up project, an alternative date will be May 4.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
