Reports from anglers and fisheries managers alike indicate that both crappie and largemouth bass on Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley are heavily engaged in spawning.

That makes region’s top fisheries for the two most popular fish varieties high on most anglers’ activity lists. With crappie and bass moved as shallow as they typically get, fishermen of all sorts are drawn into areas of shorelines with brush and fallen trees, coves, brush piles and stake beds in the backs of bays — places where visible cover eases the search for spawning fish.

Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.

