PADNWS-06-17-23 ODRS CRANE FLIES-BRIEFS - PHOTO

People need not fear a mosquito-like bite from the scary large crane fly because it has none.

Occasionally someone will suggest that he or she has seen the mother of all mosquitoes and might have perished had it inflicted its terrible, blood-draining bite.

I don’t know about you, but perhaps due to some lingering, unseasonably cool overnight temperatures along with a recent dry stretch, my experiences with mosquitoes thus far this year have been minor. I have seen some of those huge, seem-to-be mosquitoes, however.

Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In