Occasionally someone will suggest that he or she has seen the mother of all mosquitoes and might have perished had it inflicted its terrible, blood-draining bite.
I don’t know about you, but perhaps due to some lingering, unseasonably cool overnight temperatures along with a recent dry stretch, my experiences with mosquitoes thus far this year have been minor. I have seen some of those huge, seem-to-be mosquitoes, however.
They are crane flies, each a bug with a body of about one inch long and thread-like legs of twice that length. With those legs splayed out and a pair of thin, filmy wings spread on top, the insect looks like it could span across your palm.
If a mosquito came in this size, we all can imagine how unpleasant its bite could be. Yet, this is only a ‘skeeter lookalike. The crane fly, which also bears the folksy name gallynapper, is neither a blood-sucker nor a biter of man or beast. It has no stinger nor any other tool to inflict pain.
Unless you see one and run into something in a bid to flee, a crane fly is harmless — totally benign. If one flies into the back of your neck, the long legs and fluttering wings may tickle in startling fashion. But if you don’t hurt yourself in response, the fly won’t hurt you.
Some folks back in earlier times must have learned that crane flies don’t attack people in any way. But because of the flies’ fearsome looks (at least in human eyes), they somehow figured it must turn its imagined aggression to the insects they resemble. Hence, crane flies or gallynappers came to be regarded as a species that kills and feeds on mosquitoes.
Consequently, crane flies soon undeservedly became known as mosquito hawks. So, instead of fearing them, we should welcome them around us: That was the thinking that came from this misdiagnosis of the crane fly’s function in nature.
There are bunches of crane fly species, hundreds across North America, say entomological sources. I couldn’t swear that I’ve seen any variations during my gallynapper encounters, however.
All of them have similar characteristics. They don’t go around biting anything, chiefly because they lack mouthparts. They don’t have the equipment to be predatory.
Like many flying insects, the crane fly is the end product of a life of transitional stages.
From an egg, the initial gallynapper hatches into a larva that lives in the mud at the bottom of a stream, pond or marshy wetland. Different species may have different timing, but larvae grow down there in the mud for perhaps two or three year. While there, each may be close to two inches long in a wormy form.
In larval stage, the wriggling critter is said to be an aggressive predator on other tiny invertebrates down there in the muck.
When the time for the last transition comes, a larva emerges from the mud and the water, metamorphosizing into a long-legged, delicate fly. After this, it likely doesn’t feed at all, for its life will only last a very few days if not just hours longer.
The fly-stage gallynapper’s only job is to mate (the males know what females are, and vice versa), after which the fertilized female drops eggs into the same wet environments to start the lifecycle over again.
Shortly after those duties, crane flies die, having never drained any human of blood.
- Kentucky’s four-week spring squirrel hunting season concluded Friday, ending the last of spring-specific game seasons.
The next small game season for the state will again be for squirrels. The traditional “fall” squirrel hunting season will start per usual on the third Saturday of August, Aug. 19 this year.
The traditional squirrel hunting session begins in the heat of late summer and continues deep into winter, running through February and breaking only for the first two days of the firearms deer hunting season Nov. 11-12. It is labeled as the fall season only because it includes all of autumn.
- One game-seeking pursuit that continues across Kentucky is the long-running annual bullfrog season. This hunting (or fishing) season for these long-legged croakers began back on May 19 and runs through the last of October.
Bullfrogs may be taken with firearms, archery gear, pole and line, gigging or even just grabbing them by hand. If a frogger pursues the amphibians with a gun or bow and arrows, he must have a hunting license to be legal. If one uses a lure or bait on a pole and line, that person needs a fishing license. If the popular technique of frog gigging is utilized or if someone takes frogs by hand, either a hunting or fishing license will suffice.
The daily limit (a day being measured from noon one day until noon of the next) is 15 bullfrogs. The maximum allowed in possession is 30 frogs after two or more days of hunting/fishing.
- Another largely out-of-sight variety of hunting that can be taking place nowadays is an extended option of night hunting for coyotes with the use of artificial lights.
The opportunity to hunt coyotes while using lights to illuminate the nocturnal predators nowadays includes a May 16-June 30 stretch as well as a Dec. 1-March 31 season.
The May 16-June 30 night hunting period is largely based on the period when most whitetail deer fawns are recently born but remain unable to travel with their mothers. During this period, new fawns lack the ability to effectively flee predators, and consequently coyotes find and consume a fair percentage of the fawn crop. Elimination of some coyotes now is anticipated to increase fawn survival.
Coyotes, non-natives, have pest status with the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources, and the species can be hunted and shot year-round. However, only during the formal night hunting seasons can artificial lights be used.
During the official night hunting (with lights) seasons, people on private lands can use modern rifles, handguns, shotguns, muzzleloaders, archery or crossbows. However, those hunting public lands are limited to the use of shotguns and shotshell ammunition as well as archery or crossbow gear.
Some public areas including the Land Between the Lakes and Clarks River National Wildlife Refuge are closed to night hunting of coyotes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.