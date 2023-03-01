Standing behind claims that she intends to “dismantle” both the Kentucky Board of Education and Kentucky Department of Education, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft again took aim at those systems at a campaign event in Paducah Tuesday.
Craft held the event — a stop on her statewide “Kitchen Table Tour” — at Big Ed’s restaurant, filling a side room with dozens of attendees.
Craft allocated significant time to addressing education, from workforce readiness and promoting technical schools to perceived burdens on teachers — like having to “use pronouns” — and a commitment to ending “the Critical Race Theory and the ‘woke’ ideology of the left.”
“I am for anything that’s going to help our children have a quality education based upon conservative values,” Craft said.
“Families are worried, extremely worried, that their rights have been taken to make decisions about their child’s education.
“Children deserve the right to have their parents make decisions on their education.”
Craft also spoke at length about substance use and its effects on the workforce, as well as her own family’s experience during a time that she said her daughter used substances.
She called for more support of the justice system — the police in making arrests and judges when sentencing for drug offenses, but also spoke of the need to give those who use substances “a safety net” when they’re released from incarceration.
“They should be given the tools, the resources, to be given a second chance, a third chance, a tenth chance.”
Craft also spoke in support of the coal industry and promoted cutting back regulations to support small businesses.
While telling supporters she believes COVID-19 unemployment checks are “stealing” the “dignity” of their recipients and playing into a “war on work,” Craft defended business owners who “can only raise their minimum wage so much, in order to grow themselves.”
After taking questions from around the room regarding education, energy, mental health and business, Craft drew everything back to the idea that necessary change must first happen in homes.
“You’ve got to strengthen the family table. You’ve got to put God back there.”
