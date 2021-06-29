A pre-trial hearing for was held Monday in McCracken Circuit Court for two people charged with murder.
Mykweze Cox, 24, and Alexis Graham, 22, are accused of killing 23-year-old Justice Hicks and 31-year-old Victor Moore in an Aug. 22, 2020 shooting at an apartment on College Avenue.
Cox is charged with murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a felon. A notice was filed to add aggravating circumstances to the murder charge, making the death penalty an option, attorneys on both sides indicated during the hearing. Graham is charged with murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary, but may have her case severed from Cox’s case and be tried separately.
Last August, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office alleged Graham admitted she went with Cox to the apartment to collect money owed for a drug debt, and that Cox admitted to shooting Hicks and Moore.
There will be a pre-trial hearing on July 26 that could determine if the cases will be severed. If the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the defendant disagree on that issue, a motion hearing would be held at a later date.
Another pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 6, with the trial to begin July 6, 2022, and is expected to last three weeks.
Doug Moore is Graham’s attorney.
“I know that (Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jamey) Mills and I are going to talk about whether the cases should be tried together or separately (on July 26),” he said after the pre-trial hearing. “If we can’t agree, one of us will file a motion.”
Both sides indicated during the pre-trial hearing that severing the cases was a likely option.
Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach gave the commonwealth 45 days — until Aug. 12 — to gather evidence that is a part of the Kentucky State Police investigation, which is still ongoing.
After the pre-trial hearing, Mills said the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office filed a notice to add aggravating circumstances to Cox’s murder charge, which would bring the death penalty into play.
“In order to have the death penalty in Kentucky, you have to have an aggravating circumstance,” he said. “…This one has a couple (of aggravating circumstances). One is involving the death of more than one victim, and No. 2, it was committed during the course of some other felony offenses like robbery and burglary.
“We’re going to have a hearing on whether or not Ms. Graham should be or could be tried at the same time as Mr. Cox. The issue is that — in cases that involve multiple defendants — if they give statements that implicate the other, that causes problems, due to the confrontation clause of the United States Constitution.”
According to findlaw.com, the confrontation clause of the Sixth Amendment guarantees criminal defendants the opportunity to face the prosecution’s witnesses in the case against them and dispute the witnesses’ testimony.
This guarantee applies to both statements made in court and statements made outside of court that are offered as evidence during trial.
Mills said it is “very likely” that the two would have separate trials, but Kaltenbach would make a decision at the July 26 hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.