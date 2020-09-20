GAGE
“Many hands make light work,” as the saying goes. That was proven true again Saturday, when about 15 volunteers gathered to spruce up a home on Wickliffe Road.
The volunteers — starting around 9 a.m. — worked to paint Jaianne Seay’s front porch and door, redo her flower beds, install fresh mulch, plant new flowers and shrubbery and install outdoor ceiling fans, among various other tasks. It’s what they wanted to do for someone described as the “sweetest, most positive” person, who’s been dealt a tough hand — cancer.
“It started out in my lung about a year ago and this summer it moved into my brain,” Seay told The Sun. “I was confused for a few days and really didn’t know what’s going on and they took me to the ER and found a tumor had formed in my brain. And took me to surgery the next morning — brain surgery.”
Seay, an X-ray tech at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, received the lung cancer diagnosis in 2019 and then learned of the tumor in early July. She completed her radiation therapy treatment recently and also does immunotherapy treatment.
“Jaianne’s our coworker and she’s a great friend,” Jennifer Mayberry said.
“She’s such a sweetheart. She’s been through so much, even before she had cancer. She’s somebody who’s always willing to go out on a limb and help other people and we just wanted to do something to show her how much we love her and appreciate her.”
Mayberry was joined by Kala Trainer, among several others, in working at the home. Trainer used to work with Seay at Mercy Health-Lourdes and enjoyed working with her and “missed her” when she was gone.
“She’s a loving person, cared for her patients very well and always had a smile on her face,” Trainer added.
It all got started with a simple Facebook post.
“I’ve had a lot of issues with horse flies and spiders on my front porch this summer,” Seay said.
“They’d seen me post about that and then I found about this kind of tradition in the South, where they paint their porch ceilings this ‘haint blue’ color and it’s supposed to ward off insects and bees and all that from making their nests around your ceiling of your porch.”
Seay explained that she posted about it on Facebook and Mayberry, an X-ray tech at Mercy Health-Lourdes, offered to paint it, and then a former coworker, Brittany Sims, who works in radiation therapy at Baptist Health Paducah, chimed in and offered to help.
“Jaianne is one of the sweetest, most positive people that I have ever known and she deserves everything that we can do for her and more,” Sims said. “And, if this brings her some happiness, you know, she can sit outside and enjoy it, and some peace, then we are so happy to be out here doing it for her.”
The momentum grew and more volunteers, including current and past hospital coworkers, were recruited to pitch in. Sims added that the group got donations from people who know Seay, while it also got some custom pillows and blankets for the home.
“We’ve got some fall themed things that are coming through with some hay bales and pumpkins that were donated by Phelps farm store to help decorate, so it’s not just Lourdes and Baptist coming together, it’s the community with Phelps coming in too,” Sims added.
She just had to pick a day.
“I’m like, ‘Let’s wait ‘til radiation is done,’ so I went for my last radiation appointment and Brittany came up and said, ‘It’s turned into a larger group of people, so if there’s other things that you need done, you let us know because we’re coming,’ ” Seay said.
Seay described everything as a surprise and she feels blessed and grateful to have them on her side.
“It’s truly an amazing thing what everybody has done for me, when I first went out with the lung cancer, they were all there,” she said.
“They started a meal train. They were just unbelievably supportive from there on and we have just an amazing family, besides my blood family. My whole work family is just equally as important and the support — I just can’t say enough about it. It’s really important when you’re going through something like this.”
As for what’s next, Seay hopes to go back to work by the end of October or early November.
