I seriously doubt that a cow killer has ever killed a cow.
This is contingent on the cow killer of this reference being the inch-long insect with a fuzzy-looking orange and black body. It also is called a cow killer ant and velvet ant, which figure because its body looks very ant-like although well larger than other ant species in our habitats.
But these, too, are misnomers. Along with not really killing cows, this insect isn’t an ant, either.
The bug of all these common names is correctly a wingless wasp. It is exactly what the name describes: a wasp that is ground-bound because, unlike more familiar wasp species, it doesn’t fly, the result of not having wings.
That’s only partially valid, however. The female wasps of this variety are purely pedestrian, but the males do have wings and the gift of flight. Most male cow killer flight is at extreme low altitude, say ornithologists - just over the grass in field and lawn areas so these guy wasps can find and stay in touch with the wingless lady wasps.
So, the males of this wingless wasp species aren’t really wingless. That’s confusing, but the females of this bug variety are the ones that get all the attention. That’s because it is the girls of the species that inspire the cow killer moniker.
Female wingless wasps pack an oversized stinger, the largest stinger relative to body size of any stinging insect. They also produce a sort of venom to dispense with that relatively long stinger.
These pedestrian lady wasps are not aggressive, but if stepped on with a bare foot or caught and taken in hand, they can and will administer a sting that hurts like blue blazes. They lack the volume and toxicity of venom that could actually kill a cow, but cow killer as a folksy name does accurately suggest that a sting by one of these is not going to be a pleasant experience.
The Schmidt Pain Index, a group of ornithologists’ subjectively scientific “measurement” of discomfort inflicted by stinging insects, indicates that we should not step on or handle wingless wasps. The Schmidt index, ranking sting pain from 0-4, rates the wingless wasp’s zap at a 3 level, a step above the more common paper wasps, yellowjackets and hornets.
The cow killer is not at the top of the pain scale, the 4 level being reserved for stuff like the bullet ant, named such because its sting allegedly feels like getting shot. Yet, the cow killer is said to inflict a great deal of regret with its defensive weaponry. If there’s any choice, avoid it, advise the experts. You don’t want that to happen.
Personally, I’ve been stung by a lot of stuff, but I have been blessed by not incurring wingless wasp wrath. I have no direct experience with that sting, and I hope to retain that status henceforth.
I imagine the ranks of cow killer sting victims is rather thin. The reasons for this are mostly because wingless wasps are solitary as opposed to being social critters. They don’t live in a colony where a security detail will spill out and attack anyone who blunders into or otherwise threatens their nest.
The numbers of wingless wasps are always far lower than those of social wasps. Right about now is prime time for cow killers to be active and reveal themselves, but that doesn’t happen much. They are rarely evident, rather seldom seen because there aren’t many of them and their lifestyle seldom reveals the ones that are out there.
A female wingless wasp, besides being a solitary creature, doesn’t even build her own nest. Instead, when she’s ready to lay an egg, she finds the nest of another variety of ground-nesting wasp or bumblebees. Our lady cow killer slips in there and lays an egg on a larva of the host insect.
The wingless wasp’s egg hatches out a grub and, showing no gratitude, the formative cow killer feeds on and eventually kills the host larva. Over time the baby wingless wasp develops through stages and pupates, reaching adulthood right there in the host nest that its mom invaded.
Adult wingless wasps of both sexes are said to feed on plant nectar. From first-person observation, I never see the winged, flighted males at all. I see a few of the lady cow killers each summer, although they are cloistered below the grass through which they travel in feeding or whatever it is they do. (A cow killer is surprisingly fast afoot and always seems in a hurry wherever it is headed, however.)
Cow killers are probably more active in our yards that we ever realize because the grasses in their habitats effectively hide them. They may be more evident in crop fields and random waste areas when weeds are thin and bare ground reveals their travels.
In suburban type habitats, the orange and black critters are seen more often when they break out of grassy hiding to cross sidewalks and driveways.
Wingless wasps have their place in the scheme of things, one would suppose. They don’t mess with me and vice versa. If you see one now and then, don’t be concerned. If you must walk among them barefooted, you might want to watch your step, which is a good idea in regard to many species.
Oh, and if you have bovines, you might express to them that the cow killer’s name is neither literal nor anything personal.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contact at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.