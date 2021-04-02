COVID vaccine eligibility expanding Monday

COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue to progress in western Kentucky and around the state, as anyone over the age of 18 becomes officially eligible on Monday.
In McCracken County, that’s been the case since March 26.
“Some of my counterparts across the state had already moved into Phase 2 and Phase 3 because they were having difficulty filling their schedules,” said Kent Koster, the director of the Purchase District Health Department. “So rather than have vaccine sitting in inventory, in refrigerators, they needed to get it in the arms of folks.
“It doesn’t look like getting the vaccine is going to be a problem going forward.”
The decision, Koster said, was the result of discussions between health department leadership and the local hospitals, as they tried to ensure that vaccination procedures countywide were in lockstep.
“We all decided to go ahead and move forward with all phases because we all anticipated that we would very shortly be in the same situation,” Koster said. “We all anticipated that in the future we would have more supply of vaccine and less demand, which was totally opposite of where we were when we started out, up until just currently. “
Anyone interested in scheduling a vaccine appointment is encouraged to visit www.purchasehealth.org, where information regarding other regional sites can be found.
If a person who was eligible for one of the earlier phases registers for an appointment, they will be given priority in the process. Sites vaccinating with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines can serve people 18 and older and those using Pfizer 16 and older.
Trials are currently being conducted on a number of vaccines for people younger than 16, Koster said. He believes it’s possible some children in the area could even receive one before the next school year begins.
“Pfizer has most recently said that they definitely have a test group for maybe (ages) 12 to 15 and that seems to be going well for them,” he said. “I do anticipate that we’ll see a vaccine for children at some age, maybe 12 to 15 or even younger.”
So far the PDHD has done a number of specialty vaccination clinics for groups like River City Mission, Lifeline Ministries and others. They have one on the books for late April at Community Kitchen. Koster is also hoping to make inroads toward vaccinating the populations of some of the jails around the region, as well as the homeless and homebound, in the near future.
Koster said he thinks vaccinations through his department soon will be conducted at their Kentucky Avenue office instead of at specialty and weekly clinics like at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center.
“We won’t have any further press releases concerning what phase we’re in because it’s public now that we’re in all phases,” Koster said. “The big thing, now that supply is outpacing demand, is stressing the importance of the vaccine in order for people to protect themselves and others.
“We need to do that so that we can all get back to some form of normalcy sometime in the very near future.”
