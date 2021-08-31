COVID strikes double disappointment for McBig Band

The McCracken County High School jazz band is still the first high school group to be invited to play in the annual Hot August Blues Festival, although it wasn’t able to play.
The band, known as the McBig Band, was scheduled to be the debut band for the second stage of the festival on Friday, but six members of the 19-player band either had COVID-19 or were a part of the close contact, or quarantine, group.
This was the first year for the festival to have a second stage, doubling the potential honor for the McBig Band.
“If we’d had enough kids to perform, we’d have gone on and performed,” said McBig Band Director Kelley Ray.
Ray said he had been monitoring the group’s health during the last week to be sure there would be enough players to take the stage.
“I talked with (festival promoter) Eric Allen, and we decided to wait until Wednesday to make a decision,” Ray said. “On Wednesday, we had four students out. On Thursday, we had six students out with COVID and close contacts.
“Eric and I had already talked about it and worked it out. When you have 19 kids in a group, (losing six) is devastating.”
Ray said being the first high school group invited to perform and the first group to play the second stage and not being able to perform was “very disappointing.”
