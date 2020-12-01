By SUN STAFF
The McCracken County Courthouse will be closed starting Wednesday through Jan. 4, 2021, due to concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 infections, a release from Judge-Executive Craig Clymer announced Monday.
“We had the building closed earlier in the year when cases where relatively low, but there has been a marked increase in the infection and hospitalization rates locally,” said Clymer. “We take seriously the needs of the public to come here, but It’s time to be more cautious.”
The move is an effort to help protect the public and the county employees doing essential work inside the courthouse, according to Clymer.
The public is encouraged to transact as much business as possible online and through the mail. Both current property taxes being collected by the sheriff and car licensing taxes collected by the county clerk can be accomplished online or through the mail.
For more information call 270-444-4769 or contact the respective county offices.
