The Purchase District Health Department reports six new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County over the last seven days and 12 cases in its five-county district over the last week.
The COVID incidence rate map for the eight-county Jackson Purchase shows seven of those counties with an incidence rate of 2 or less. Four counties report a rate of less than 0.4. None of Kentucky’s 120 counties is at the red level, or highest rate of incidence.
Another COVID indicator, the COVID Community Level, shows all but six counties at the low level. The other six counties are at the medium level.
The Purchase District Health Department (PDHD) report was released Thursday, the same day the color-coded incidence rate map came out.
PDHD Director Kent Koster said his department has seen a progressive decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases over the last several weeks.
“That’s really great, but we know that people, also, are testing at home,” he said. “We don’t get results from those who get home test kits. Those aren’t reportable to the health department.
“There actually would be more people that test positive for COVID that we don’t know of, and that’s pretty much all over the state. You can’t keep track of that.”
The COVID-19 incidence rate is the number of new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The color-coded incidence rate map issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows the highest rate (more than 25) in red, the next-highest (10-25) in orange, the third-highest (1-10) in yellow and the lowest rate (under 1) in green.
For the first time since the omicron variant began, none of Kentucky’s 120 counties was at the red level on Monday. Just over six weeks ago, on Feb. 9, all 120 counties were at the red level.
In Monday’s report, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman counties had an incidence rate at zero, while Calloway County was at 0.4, all at the green level. McCracken (1.1), Ballard (1.8), Graves (1.5) and Marshall (2.8) were all at the yellow level.
McCracken’s highest incidence rate was 408.1 on Jan. 25.
Eight Kentucky counties were at the orange level, 15 were at the green level and 97 were at the yellow level.
Here is a look at the number of new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County according to PDHD reports, which have been issued weekly since Jan. 21. The count begins at the height of the Omicron variant surge.
• Jan. 12-20: 1,545 new cases
• Jan. 21-26: 1,084
• Jan. 27-Feb. 3: 672
• Feb. 4- 9: not available
• Feb. 10-16: 254
• Feb. 17-23: 87
• Feb. 24-March 2: 83
• March 3-9: 67
• March 10-16: 39
• March 17-23: 44
• March 24-30: 6
Koster said that while these numbers bear good news on the COVID front, there is an Omicron subvariant called BA.2 that is making its rounds. The original omicron variant is also called BA.1.
“It’s already been introduced into the United States; it’s been in Europe,” he said. “They’ve seen the increases associated with it, and we pretty much follow what happens in other countries. So, I would anticipate that the number of cases will go up some, but it’s hard to tell at this point how much they will go up.
“We’re seeing in Kentucky about 55% of the number of cases are with the Omicron subvariant, BA.2. … It may not be much of an increase; I hope it’s not.”
Koster said the symptoms are similar to previous variants of COVID-19, but the subvariant doesn’t appear to be as severe.
“What we do promote is that people stay current with their vaccination status as it relates to COVID-19,” he said. “Those who have not received their initial series of COVID vaccines, we certainly encourage them to do so.
“This particular variant is more highly transmissible than other variants that we’ve seen, so the risk of getting it is much higher than for others who have been vaccinated.”
Koster added that getting a second booster shot was approved on Tuesday. People may get a second booster shot at least four months after their most recent shot.
“The health department will not be providing that until the first week of April,” he said. “Hopefully, sometime next week, once we get all of the approvals from the Kentucky Department for Public Health, we anticipate that to happen.”
Koster said that 90% of the COVID-19 deaths of those age 60 and younger were not vaccinated and 70% of the COVID deaths of those older than 60 were unvaccinated.
He added that 6.4 million vaccine doses were administered in Kentucky and 2.9 million people in Kentucky are fully vaccinated.
Koster said that “fully vaccinated” means that they have a full first series of vaccinations, but being up-to-date on vaccinations means being fully vaccinated with a booster shot.
More information on vaccines and boosters and other health information can be found at purchasehealth.org.
