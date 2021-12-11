COVID numbers level in McCracken, still above Nov. levels

After a spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County earlier this week, the numbers leveled off but are still above the numbers seen leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday.
According to reports issued by the Purchase District Health Department, McCracken County had 55 new cases in the Thursday report, 49 in the Wednesday report, 129 in the Tuesday report and 54 in the Monday report.
A report for Friday was not immediately available.
Through the first nine days of December, McCracken County had 391 new cases of COVID-19, averaging 43.4 cases per day. For the month of November, McCracken County had 598 new cases or 19.9 cases per day. McCracken County reported 182 new cases over the last six days of November, or 30.3 cases per day.
The people most affected by COVID-19 in McCracken County are still young adults. Of the 388 cases reported this month, 70 of them are people age 19 to 29, while 69 are in their 30s, 65 are school age (4 to 18) and 57 are in their 40s.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health issues a daily color-coded COVID incidence rate map, with the highest incidence rate, more than 25 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days, listed in red and the next-highest rate, 10 to 25 cases, listed in orange. The next-highest rate, 1 to 10 cases, is shown in yellow, while the lowest rate, less than 1 case per 100,000 people, is shown in green.
Friday’s incidence rate map shows McCracken County still at the red level — where it has been since Nov. 29 — with an incidence rate of 49.1.
It’s one of 108 Kentucky counties at the highest level of COVID incidence. Nine counties, including Calloway County (24.2) are at the orange level, while three counties — including Hickman (9.8) — are at the yellow level.
The remaining Jackson Purchase counties are at the red level, including Ballard (38.0), Carlisle (39.0), Fulton (26.3), Graves (44.5) and Marshall (29.9).
Other area counties include Livingston (68.4), Caldwell (54.9) and Lyon (50.5).
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, McCracken County has reported 11,681 cases of COVID-19 through Thursday with 182 COVID-related deaths.
Ballard County has had 44 new cases through December, averaging 4.9 cases per day. Since the pandemic began, it has had 1,255 cases and 21 COVID-related deaths.
Carlisle County has had 18 new cases through the month of December, averaging 2.0 cases per day. Since the pandemic began, it has had 916 cases and seven COVID-related deaths.
Fulton County has had 12 new cases through the month of December, averaging 1.3 cases per day, Since the pandemic began, it has had 751 cases and 17 COVID-related deaths.
Hickman County has also had 12 cases through the month of December, averaging 1.3 cases per day. Since the pandemic began, it has had 756 cases and 20 COVID-related deaths.
