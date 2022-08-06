COVID-19 numbers are taking a turn for the better in the Jackson Purchase region, according to information released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
The Purchase District Health Department reported 186 new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County from July 28 through Wednesday, a 14.8% increase from last week’s report of 162 cases, but matching the total from the week of July 14-20.
“It’s been kind of averaging around 200 (cases per week), so there are new real spikes, one way or another,” said Kent Koster, director of the Purchase District Health Department. “We’re kind of at a plateau, I’d say.
“If we go by what has happened over the last several weeks, it looks like we’re going to stay at that level for a little while.”
The entire Jackson Purchase area of Kentucky is not at the highest level of COVID-19 incidence rate this week.
An incidence rate is the number of new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
The color-coded incidence rate map issued weekly by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows counties at the highest rate — more than 25 cases per 100,000 people — colored in red, while those at the next-highest rate — 10 to 25 cases — are shown in orange. Those at the third-highest rate — one to 10 cases — are colored yellow and those at the lowest rate — less than one case — are colored green.
McCracken County, which has been at the highest incidence level for the last five weeks and for eight of the last 10 weeks, is at the second-highest rate at 23.6, at the orange level.
Ballard County is at the yellow level with an incidence rate of 9.1. Other Jackson Purchase counties include Calloway (18.7), Carlisle (15.0), Fulton (14.4), Graves (20.3), Hickman (19.6) and Marshall (24.8).
Other western Kentucky counties include Caldwell (25.8), Livingston (32.6) and Trigg (32.2) at the red level and Crittenden (16.2) and Lyon (13.9) at the orange level.
There are 105 Kentucky counties at the red level this week, compared with 108 counties last week.
Another measurement used by health officials to determine the spread of COVID-19 is the community level measurement, which takes into account the number of new COVID-19 cases in each county,% of hospital capacity devoted to COVID-19 patients and the number of new patients with COVID-19 admitted to the hospital in the past week.
In another color-coded map issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, counties at the high level are colored red, those at the medium level are colored yellow and those at the low level are colored green.
McCracken County remains at the high level this week, along with Ballard, Carlisle, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall and Trigg counties in western Kentucky.
Caldwell and Calloway counties are at the medium level, while Fulton County is at the low level.
