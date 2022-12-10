At the end of October, several people likely thought that the COVID-19 pandemic had run its course. In the weekly reports issued by the Purchase District Health Department, the number of new cases in McCracken County ranged from 28 to 43, and from Sept. 29 through Oct. 26, there were only 144 new cases, compared with 285 new cases in the month of September.
However, November saw an increase in COVID-19 cases. For the week of Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, there were 77 new cases in McCracken County, and there were 73 cases each week for Nov. 3-9 and Nov. 10-16.
There was no report for the week of Thanksgiving, but for Nov. 17-30, there were 124 new cases reported.
From Oct. 27 through Nov. 30, there were 270 new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County, almost double the number of cases from October.
The COVID-19 incidence rate for McCracken County has remained low throughout November, however. An incidence rate is the number of new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
On Oct. 31, the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s color-coded incidence rate map showed McCracken County with a rate of 6.1 at the second-lowest level of incidence, shown in yellow on the map. On Nov. 7, in was 12.7 at the third-lowest level (shown in orange), and on Nov. 14, it was back down to 8.3 at the yellow level.
On Nov. 21, the incidence rate for the county was at 10 at the orange level of incidence, and on Nov. 28, it was 6.1 at the yellow level.
On Monday, the level was back up again to 12.4 at the orange level of incidence. Only five of Kentucky’s 120 counties were at the highest level of incidence, shown in red on the map.
There were only five counties at the red level on Oct. 31 as well, and in between, there were never more than two counties at the red level each week.
On another map used to show the spread of COVID-19, called the community level map, it shows counties in far western Kentucky at the high level of community spread. It uses the number of new COVID-19 cases in each county,% of hospital capacity devoted to COVID-19 patients and the number of new patients with COVID-19 admitted to the hospital in the past week.
Western Kentucky counties on Friday’s community level map at the high level are Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Graves, Hickman, Livingston. Lyon, Marshall and McCracken counties. All others in the area are at the low level, shown in green.
The Purchase District Health Department at 916 Kentucky Ave. in Paducah is providing Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters for those 18 and older at its drive-up service and the Pfizer vaccine inside the clinic.
