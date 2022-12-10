At the end of October, several people likely thought that the COVID-19 pandemic had run its course. In the weekly reports issued by the Purchase District Health Department, the number of new cases in McCracken County ranged from 28 to 43, and from Sept. 29 through Oct. 26, there were only 144 new cases, compared with 285 new cases in the month of September.

However, November saw an increase in COVID-19 cases. For the week of Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, there were 77 new cases in McCracken County, and there were 73 cases each week for Nov. 3-9 and Nov. 10-16.

