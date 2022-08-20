Local COVID-19 indicators continue to decrease, with the Purchase District Health Department reporting 131 new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County from Aug. 12 through Wednesday. Last week, 138 cases were reported.
The weekly PDHD reports are issued on Thursday.
The COVID incidence rate for McCracken County also went down. This week’s rate was 21.0, compared with last week’s rate of 22.1.
An incidence rate is the number of new COVID cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) issues a weekly incidence rate map on Monday showing the level of incidence rates with a color-coded map.
Counties with the highest rate of incidence — more than 25 cases per 100,000 people — are shown in red, while those at the second-highest rate — 10 to 25 cases — are shown in orange. Those with at the third-highest rate — 1 to 10 cases — are shown in yellow, while those at the lowest rate — less than 1 case per 100,000 people — are shown in green.
In western Kentucky McCracken County (21.0) is at the orange level with Calloway (21.2), Carlisle (12.0), Crittenden (17.0), Fulton (19.1), Lyon (10.4) and Marshall (13.8) counties. Hickman County (3.3) is at the yellow level, while Ballard (27.2), Caldwell (25.8), Graves (25.7), Livingston (26.4) and Trigg (26.3) are at the red level.
This week, 92 of Kentucky’s 120 counties were at the red level compared with last week’s total of 95 counties.
The KDPH also issues a weekly map showing the community level for Kentucky’s 120 counties. The community level uses the number of new COVID-19 cases in each county,% of hospital capacity devoted to COVID-19 patients and the number of new patients with COVID-19 admitted to the hospital in the past week.
McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon and Marshall counties are all at the high level, colored red on the map. Calloway and Fulton counties are at the low level, colored green.
More information about local COVID issues and other health information can be found at the Purchase District Health Department website at purchasehealth.org.
